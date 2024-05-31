Europe Chitosan Market Analysis Report 2023-2030, By Grade, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Chitosan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade, By Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Chitosan Market is forecast to witness market growth of 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. In 2020, Europe market's volume surged to 40.84 kilo tonnes, showcasing a growth of 16.3% during 2019-2022.







Food-grade chitosan, derived from crustacean shells, holds significant promise and versatility in the food industry. Its uses span various applications, including food processing, packaging, and preservation. Chitosan's natural antimicrobial properties make it an effective preservative. The UK market consumed 14.33 kilo tonnes of Chitosan in 2022.



The German market dominated the European Chitosan Market by Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market until 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.75 Billion by 2030. The UK market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% during 2023-2030. Additionally, the French market is forecast to experience a CAGR of 17.8% during 2023-2030.



Its remarkable wound-healing properties have garnered significant attention in the medical community. Its ability to accelerate wound closure, promote tissue regeneration, and inhibit bacterial growth makes it invaluable in advanced wound dressings and bandages.



Moreover, Chitosan-based wound healing products facilitate faster healing, reduce the risk of infection, and enhance patient comfort, revolutionizing the management of acute and chronic wounds.



Based on Grade, the market is segmented into Industrial, Food, and Pharmaceutical. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, and Others.

Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Key Companies Profiled

Foodchem International

FMC Corporation

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

Panvo Organics

Advanced Biopolymers

Meron

Heppe Medical Chitosan

KitoZyme

Kraeber & Co.

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical

