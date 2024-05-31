Global Silicon Nitride Market Industry Outlook 2023-2035, Featuring Yantai Tongli Hi-Tech New Materials, Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Saint-Gobain, Lithoz, SINTX Technologies, 3M and More

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Nitride Market Outlook 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon nitride market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.85% over the forecast period, 2022-2035. Factors such as the surge in the demand for high quality ceramics, followed by the rising demand in automotive & aerospace are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising market in Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 303 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 131 million in 2022.



The global silicon nitride market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, end user, application, and by region. By application, the market is segmented into reciprocating engine components, bearings, metal working tools, electronic circuit manufacturing, medical devices.

By the end of 2035, the bearing segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 1.35 million, up from a revenue of close to USD 54.2 thousand in 2022.



On the basis of region, the global silicon nitride market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 165.12 thousand by the end of 2035. Moreover, in 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 62.10 thousand.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global silicon nitride market that are included in the report are Yantai Tongli Hi-Tech New Materials Co., Ltd., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Saint-Gobain, Lithoz, SINTX Technologies, Inc., 3M Company, and others.



