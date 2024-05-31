Global Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook 2023-2036: The Market is Forecast to Garner Revenue of USD 3.69 Billion by 2036, Up From USD 1.06 Billion in 2023

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile water treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period 2024-2036. The rising water pollution levels, increasing water scarcity, integration of smart technologies & automation are the few factors that are driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 3.69 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 1.06 billion in the year 2023.



The global mobile water treatment market is segmented by water source, system type, service, technology, end use, and by region. On the basis of water source, the market is segmented into raw water and residential water. By the end of 2036, the raw water segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2.74 billion, up from a revenue of nearly USD 774.2 million in the year 2023. Traditional freshwater supplies are getting harder to come by due to population growth, careless water management techniques, and climate change is responsible for the growth of this segment.



On the basis of region, the global mobile water treatment market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. By the end of 2036, it is predicted that the North American market would have the highest revenue of around USD 2.48 billion out of all the markets in the other areas. Moreover, in the year 2023, the regional market generated a revenue of nearly USD 726.2 million. The growth can be because a treatment system may be temporarily required for plant outages, facility maintenance, emergencies, or to comply with effluent discharge rules, the market is expected to grow at a single-digit rate.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global mobile water treatment market that are included in our report are Veolia Water Technologies Treatment Solutions USA, Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Applied Membrane, Ecologix Environmental Systems, Filtra Systems, Separmatic, RODI Systems, Pure Aqua, Karcher Futuretech and Culligan Italiana.





21. Global Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



22. North America Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



23. U.S. Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



24. Europe Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



25. UK Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



26. Asia Pacific Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



27. Latin America Mobile Water Treatment Market Outlook



