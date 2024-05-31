Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market Report 2024: A $8 Billion Market by 2032, with a Projected CAGR of 6.09% During 2023-2032

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market Report by Product, Type, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor rectifier market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.09% during 2023-2032.



The rising deployment of smart grids across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Semiconductor rectifiers are widely used as guards in the circuits to avoid accidental reversal of supply voltage in electronic components. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, computers, for high-frequency rectification and enhanced energy efficiency is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of environmentally friendly semiconductor rectifiers that are manufactured using biocompatible and biodegradable materials, are providing a thrust to the market growth.



In line with this, the increasing product utilization in automotive electronics, such as central body control, modern electric power steering, braking system and seat control, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing miniaturization of electronic components, along with the implementation of various government initiatives on modern power distribution and generation infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor rectifier market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, type and end use industry.



Breakup by Product:

Single Phase

Three Phase

Breakup by Type:

Low Current Rectifier

Medium Current Rectifier

High Current Rectifier

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power and Utility

IT and Telecom

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB, ASI Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global semiconductor rectifier market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global semiconductor rectifier market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global semiconductor rectifier market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor rectifier market?

What is the breakup of the global semiconductor rectifier market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the global semiconductor rectifier market based on the end use industry?

What are the key regions in the global semiconductor rectifier market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global semiconductor rectifier market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Single Phase

6.2 Three Phase



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Low Current Rectifier

7.2 Medium Current Rectifier

7.3 High Current Rectifier



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Power and Utility

8.4 IT and Telecom

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

ABB Ltd.

ASI Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

