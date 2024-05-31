Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market Report 2024: A $8 Billion Market by 2032, with a Projected CAGR of 6.09% During 2023-2032

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market Report by Product, Type, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor rectifier market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.09% during 2023-2032.
The rising deployment of smart grids across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Semiconductor rectifiers are widely used as guards in the circuits to avoid accidental reversal of supply voltage in electronic components. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, computers, for high-frequency rectification and enhanced energy efficiency is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of environmentally friendly semiconductor rectifiers that are manufactured using biocompatible and biodegradable materials, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
In line with this, the increasing product utilization in automotive electronics, such as central body control, modern electric power steering, braking system and seat control, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing miniaturization of electronic components, along with the implementation of various government initiatives on modern power distribution and generation infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor rectifier market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, type and end use industry.
Breakup by Product:
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Breakup by Type:
- Low Current Rectifier
- Medium Current Rectifier
- High Current Rectifier
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Power and Utility
- IT and Telecom
- Others
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB, ASI Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Toshiba Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the global semiconductor rectifier market in 2023?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global semiconductor rectifier market during 2024-2032?
- What are the key factors driving the global semiconductor rectifier market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor rectifier market?
- What is the breakup of the global semiconductor rectifier market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the global semiconductor rectifier market based on the end use industry?
- What are the key regions in the global semiconductor rectifier market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global semiconductor rectifier market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Semiconductor Rectifier Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Single Phase
6.2 Three Phase
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Low Current Rectifier
7.2 Medium Current Rectifier
7.3 High Current Rectifier
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Automotive
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.3 Power and Utility
8.4 IT and Telecom
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- ASI Semiconductor Inc.
- Infineon Technologies
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation
