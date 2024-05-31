Global Vehicle Recycling Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring ASM Auto Recycling, Eco-bat Technologies, INDRA, Keiaisha, Hensel Recycling Group, LKQ, Scholz Recycling and SIMS Metal Management

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Recycling Market Report by Type, Material, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vehicle recycling market size reached US$ 82.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 243.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.77% during 2023-2032.



The rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, widespread adoption of metal scrap, especially steel, for the manufacturing of more affordable, lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits of using recycled materials and minimizing the dependency on natural resources is also providing a boost to the market growth. Automotive recyclers are utilizing sophisticated tools and methods to recycle used vehicles to extract polymers, fluids and natural materials that cause minimal damage to the environment.



They are also using various innovative products, such as optical sensors, to identify small pieces of metal in the scrap. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of recycled batteries in the manufacturing of consumer electronics and the implementation of government regulations to minimize environmental hazards associated with the disposal of batteries, rubber, oils and other materials, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vehicle recycling market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, material and application.



Breakup by Type:

Passenger Cars Recycling

Commercial Vehicles Recycling

Breakup by Material:

Iron

Aluminium

Steel

Rubber

Copper

Glass

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ASM Auto Recycling, Copart, Eco-bat Technologies, INDRA, Keiaisha, Hensel Recycling Group, LKQ Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Scholz Recycling, Sims Metal Management Limited, etc.



