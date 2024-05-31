Indian Aluminium Powder Industry Report 2024-2032 Featuring Key PLayers - MEPCO, MMPIL, Arasan, Sri Kaliswari, SunArk

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Aluminium Powder Market Report by End-Use, Technology, Raw Material, Furnace Type, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian aluminium powder market size reached 43,977.2 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 71,142.5 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during 2023-2032.
In India, aluminium powder is being used for various purposes across numerous industries which include metallurgy, chemicals, paints & pigments, explosives, construction and others.
This is one of the major factors which has been supporting the growth of the aluminium powder in India. Additionally, there has been an increase in the use of aluminium powder for the production of coating paints which has further propelled its demand across the automotive industry.
Apart from this, aluminium powder is corrosion-resistant and can be easily recycled owing to which it becomes a highly durable product with a longer lifespan as compared to other metals. As aluminium powder is effective in reflecting light, it is also being increasingly used in the form of pigments. These are some of the other factors which have been positively influencing the growth of the Indian aluminium powder market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being MEPCO, MMPIL, Arasan, Sri Kaliswari, SunArk, etc.
This report provides a deep insight into the Indian aluminium powder covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant.
The study analyses the processing and processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aluminium powder in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the Indian aluminium powder market in 2023?
- What is the expected growth rate of the Indian aluminium powder market during 2024-2032?
- What are the key factors driving the Indian aluminium powder market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian aluminium powder market?
- What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market based on the end use?
- What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market based on the furnace type?
- What are the key regions in the Indian aluminium powder market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the Indian aluminium powder market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|43977.2 Tons
|Forecasted Market Value by 2032
|71142.5 Tons
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|India
India Aluminium Powder Industry Analysis
- Latest Technologies for Aluminium Powder Manufacturing
- Atomization Process
- Gas Atomisation
- Air Atomisation
- Water Atomisation
- Plasma Atomisation
- Melt Spinning Process
- Latest Technologies for Metal Processing (Melting Furnaces)
- Oil Fired Furnace
- Gas Fired Furnace
- Electric Arc Furnace
- Induction Furnace
- Coreless Induction Furnace
- Channel Induction Furnace
- Cost Comparison of Furnaces
- Testing and Laboratory Equipments Required
- Latest Technology for Aluminum Paste and Aluminum Flake Powder Manufacturing
- Key Market Opportunities in the Aluminium Powder Industry
- Supply Requirements for Defence Ministry
- Regulatory Safety Compliances for an Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Plant
- Characterization of Hazard Potential
- Storage of Aluminium Powder
- Handling of Aluminium Powder
- Protective Environment
- Personal Protective Environment
- Protective Equipment for Buildings
- Effects of Introducing an Inerting System
- Measures to be Taken in Case of Spillage and Fire-Fighting
- During Spillage
- During Fire-Fighting
- First-Aid Measures to be Adopted
- BIS Standards and Product Specifications for Aluminium Powder
- Vendors and Turnkey Project Companies
- Independent Consultants in India
- Raw Material Supplier Details
- Key Success and Risk Factors in the Aluminium Powder Industry
Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process
- Product Overview
- Detailed Process Flow (Atomized Aluminium Powder)
- Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Atomized Aluminium Powder)
- Detailed Process Flow (Aluminum Flake Powder)
- Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Aluminum Flake Powder)
- Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
- Aluminium Powder (Atomized): Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material
- Aluminium Powder (Flake Type): Aluminum Scrap as a Raw Material
- Aluminum Paste: Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material
Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
- Land Requirements and Expenditures
- Construction Requirements and Expenditures
- Plant Layout
- Plant Machinery
- Machinery Pictures
- Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
- Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
- Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
- Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
- Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
- Other Capital Investments
Project Economics
- Capital Cost of the Project
- Techno-Economic Parameters
- Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
- Taxation and Depreciation
- Income Projections
- Expenditure Projections
- Financial Analysis
- Profit Analysis
Key Player Profiles
- MEPCO
- MMPIL
- Arasan
- Sri Kaliswari
- SunArk
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by End-Use:
On the basis of end-use, the pyrotechnics industry represents the biggest end use segment.
Breakup by Technology:
On the basis of technology, air-atomization represents the leading technology to produce aluminium powder.
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Aluminum Ingots
- Aluminum Scrap
On the basis of raw material, aluminum ingots represent the major type of raw material used to manufacture aluminium powder.
Breakup by Furnace Type:
- Oil-Fired Furnace
- Gas-Fired Furnace
- Electric Furnace
On the basis of furnace type, oil-fired furnace represented the major type.
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- South India
- East India
- West India
Based on region, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, West India and East India. Currently, South India dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share.
