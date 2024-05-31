Indian Aluminium Powder Industry Report 2024-2032 Featuring Key PLayers - MEPCO, MMPIL, Arasan, Sri Kaliswari, SunArk

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Aluminium Powder Market Report by End-Use, Technology, Raw Material, Furnace Type, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian aluminium powder market size reached 43,977.2 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 71,142.5 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during 2023-2032.



In India, aluminium powder is being used for various purposes across numerous industries which include metallurgy, chemicals, paints & pigments, explosives, construction and others.

This is one of the major factors which has been supporting the growth of the aluminium powder in India. Additionally, there has been an increase in the use of aluminium powder for the production of coating paints which has further propelled its demand across the automotive industry.

Apart from this, aluminium powder is corrosion-resistant and can be easily recycled owing to which it becomes a highly durable product with a longer lifespan as compared to other metals. As aluminium powder is effective in reflecting light, it is also being increasingly used in the form of pigments. These are some of the other factors which have been positively influencing the growth of the Indian aluminium powder market.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being MEPCO, MMPIL, Arasan, Sri Kaliswari, SunArk, etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the Indian aluminium powder covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant.



The study analyses the processing and processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aluminium powder in any manner.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2023 43977.2 Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2032 71142.5 Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered India

India Aluminium Powder Industry Analysis

Latest Technologies for Aluminium Powder Manufacturing

Atomization Process

Gas Atomisation

Air Atomisation

Water Atomisation

Plasma Atomisation

Melt Spinning Process

Latest Technologies for Metal Processing (Melting Furnaces)

Oil Fired Furnace

Gas Fired Furnace

Electric Arc Furnace

Induction Furnace

Coreless Induction Furnace

Channel Induction Furnace

Cost Comparison of Furnaces

Testing and Laboratory Equipments Required

Latest Technology for Aluminum Paste and Aluminum Flake Powder Manufacturing

Key Market Opportunities in the Aluminium Powder Industry

Supply Requirements for Defence Ministry

Regulatory Safety Compliances for an Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Plant

Characterization of Hazard Potential

Storage of Aluminium Powder

Handling of Aluminium Powder

Protective Environment

Personal Protective Environment

Protective Equipment for Buildings

Effects of Introducing an Inerting System

Measures to be Taken in Case of Spillage and Fire-Fighting

During Spillage

During Fire-Fighting

First-Aid Measures to be Adopted

BIS Standards and Product Specifications for Aluminium Powder

Vendors and Turnkey Project Companies

Independent Consultants in India

Raw Material Supplier Details

Key Success and Risk Factors in the Aluminium Powder Industry

Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process

Product Overview

Detailed Process Flow (Atomized Aluminium Powder)

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Atomized Aluminium Powder)

Detailed Process Flow (Aluminum Flake Powder)

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Aluminum Flake Powder)

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Aluminium Powder (Atomized): Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material

Aluminium Powder (Flake Type): Aluminum Scrap as a Raw Material

Aluminum Paste: Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Land Requirements and Expenditures

Construction Requirements and Expenditures

Plant Layout

Plant Machinery

Machinery Pictures

Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

Other Capital Investments

Project Economics

Capital Cost of the Project

Techno-Economic Parameters

Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

Taxation and Depreciation

Income Projections

Expenditure Projections

Financial Analysis

Profit Analysis

Key Player Profiles

MEPCO

MMPIL

Arasan

Sri Kaliswari

SunArk

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by End-Use:



On the basis of end-use, the pyrotechnics industry represents the biggest end use segment.



Breakup by Technology:



On the basis of technology, air-atomization represents the leading technology to produce aluminium powder.



Breakup by Raw Material:

Aluminum Ingots

Aluminum Scrap

On the basis of raw material, aluminum ingots represent the major type of raw material used to manufacture aluminium powder.



Breakup by Furnace Type:

Oil-Fired Furnace

Gas-Fired Furnace

Electric Furnace

On the basis of furnace type, oil-fired furnace represented the major type.



Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, West India and East India. Currently, South India dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share.

