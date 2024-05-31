Global Battery Material Recycling Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring GEM, Li-Cycle, Gravita India, Gopher Resource, Cirba Solutions, RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Redux, Redwood Materials and Umicore

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Material Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery material recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $43.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are strict regulations on the disposal of batteries and solid waste, increased need for li-ion technology in electric vehicles, and growing demand for electronic gadgets and smart devices. The future of the global battery material recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, aerospace & defense, and textile markets.

Key Battery Material Recycling Market Insights

Lead is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to it's remarkable qualities, including its low melting point, high density, malleability, and corrosion resistance.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising investment in enhancement of battery material recycling technology in the region.

Battery Material Recycling Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies battery material recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the battery material recycling companies profiled in this report include:

GEM

Li-Cycle

Gravita India

Gopher Resource

Cirba Solutions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

Redux

Redwood Materials

Eco-Bat Technologies

Umicore

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Battery material recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Battery material recycling market size by material type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Battery material recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material types, end uses, and regions for the battery material recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the battery material recycling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the battery material recycling market by material type (nickel, lead, lithium, cobalt, iron, manganese, and others), end use (automotive, building & construction, aerospace & defense, textile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Battery Material Recycling Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Battery Material Recycling Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Battery Material Recycling Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Nickle

3.3.2: Lead

3.3.3: Lithium

3.3.4: Cobalt

3.3.5: Iron

3.3.6: Manganese

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Battery Material Recycling Market by End Use

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Building & Construction

3.4.3: Aerospace & Defense

3.4.4: Textile

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Battery Material Recycling Market by Region

4.2: North American Battery Material Recycling Market

4.3: European Battery Material Recycling Market

4.4: APAC Battery Material Recycling Market

4.5: ROW Battery Material Recycling Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Battery Material Recycling Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Battery Material Recycling Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Battery Material Recycling Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Battery Material Recycling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Battery Material Recycling Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Battery Material Recycling Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

