North America Eyewear (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses) Market Report 2024-2032: Altering Fashion Trends and Preferences for Luxury Products Propelling Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Eyewear Market Report by Product (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact lenses), Gender (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America eyewear market size reached US$ 44.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 71.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2032.
Increase in the usage of electronic gadgets has led to the prevalence of eyesight related problems, which is boosting the overall sales of eyewear products.
North America eyewear market is currently being driven by several factors. The high per capita incomes, coupled with the altering fashion trends and preferences for luxury products, have propelled the eyewear market growth in the region. On account of this, manufacturers are introducing a diverse range of frames, keeping in mind the different requirements and preferences of the consumers.
Additionally, the changing lifestyles of consumers and technological advancements in the industry have resulted in the launch of innovative products, such as smart glasses with liquid lenses, removable temples, laser glasses, and pediatric glasses. Apart from this, a surge in the number of optical deficiencies in the geriatric population has increased the demand for eyewear products in the region.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the North America eyewear market in 2023?
- What is the expected growth rate of the North America eyewear market during 2024-2032?
- What are the key factors driving the North America eyewear market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America eyewear market?
- What is the breakup of the North America eyewear market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the North America eyewear market based on the gender?
- What is the breakup of the North America eyewear market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the key regions in the North America eyewear market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$44.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$71.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Eyewear Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Product
5.3 Market Breakup by Gender
5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 North America Eyewear Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
6.3 Market Forecast
7 North America Eyewear Market: Breakup by Product
7.1 Spectacles
7.2 Sunglasses
7.3 Contact lenses
8 North America Eyewear Market: Breakup by Gender
8.1 Men
8.2 Women
8.3 Unisex
9 North America Eyewear Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Optical Stores
9.2 Independent Brand Showrooms
9.3 Online Stores
9.4 Retail Stores
10 North America Eyewear Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States
10.1.1 Historical Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Breakup by Product
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Gender
10.1.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1.5 Market Forecast
10.2 Canada
10.2.1 Historical Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Breakup by Product
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Gender
10.2.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.2.5 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Research and Development
12.3 Raw Material Procurement
12.4 Manufacturing
12.5 Marketing
12.6 Distribution
12.7 End-Use
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2f1m3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment