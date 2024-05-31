North America Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Research 2024: A $6.9 Billion Industry by 2032, Driven by New Treatment Options and Increasing R&D to Enhance Quality and Efficiency

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report by Product, Route of Administration, Type of Disease, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America hormone replacement therapy market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2032



This treatment is particularly favorable for patients who are experiencing growth hormone deficiency, women nearing menopause and older people suffering from hypogonadism. HRT is available in several forms such as gels, injections, implants, and skin and mouth patches (transdermal). However, it may not be suitable for patients that have a record of blood clots, liver disease and untreated high blood pressure.





North America hormone replacement therapy market is currently being driven by several factors. A surge in the incidences of hormone imbalance disorders, especially in the geriatric and neonatal populations, is spurring the demand for HRT in North America. In line with this, the rising need for new treatment options with better safety results is further catalyzing the market growth in the region.

Apart from this, increasing R&D activities for hormone replacement products is enhancing their quality and efficiency. Additionally, the increasing consumer awareness, coupled with the rising technological innovations, such as new gel-based formulations, have also spurred the demand for hormone replacement products in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America hormone replacement therapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America hormone replacement therapy market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America hormone replacement therapy market?

What is the breakup of the North America hormone replacement therapy market on the basis of product?

What is the breakup of the North America hormone replacement therapy market on the basis of route of administration?

What is the breakup of the North America hormone replacement therapy market on the basis of type of disease?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America hormone replacement therapy industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America hormone replacement therapy industry?

What is the structure of the North America hormone replacement therapy industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America hormone replacement therapy industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered North America



Report Insights

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Others

Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Market by Type of Disease

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha9s07

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment