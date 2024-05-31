Global Battery Cyclers Market Forecast Report to 2029: Increasing Number of Battery Gigafactories to Drive Market Growth - A $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market by 2029, with a CAGR of 15%

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Cyclers Market by Battery (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel-based, Solid-State), Application (End-of-Line, Research), Function (Cell, Module, Pack Testing), Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battery cyclers market size is estimated to grow from USD 794 million in 2024 to USD 1.6 billion in 2029, by a CAGR of 15.2%. Battery cyclers play a fundamental role in the field of battery technology by serving as essential equipment for testing and characterizing batteries. These sophisticated instruments are designed to simulate real-world conditions and assess battery performance, reliability, and durability across various applications. Battery cyclers work by subjecting batteries to controlled charge and discharge cycles while monitoring key parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature.
Pack Testing by function segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The pack testing function of battery cyclers involves testing battery packs in end-of-line (EOL) production to conduct a comprehensive Pass/Fail check. This testing phase includes assessing various aspects such as mechanism assembly, pressure insulation, Battery Management System (BMS) communication, internal high voltage relay parts, battery balance, and temperature distribution.
By performing pack testing, manufacturers can ensure that the assembled battery packs meet quality standards, function correctly, and are safe for use in applications like electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The purpose of pack testing in battery development is to ensure that each pack subsystem, including external hardware, safety mechanisms, and BMS, performs efficiently, guaranteeing the overall functionality, safety, and performance of battery packs and modules to meet required specifications and standards for reliable operation in various applications.
Li-ion battery type segment expected to gain the largest market share during the forecast period.
The rising prominence of Li-ion batteries across diverse sectors, from portable electronics to electric vehicles and grid storage, emphasizes the critical importance of understanding and optimizing their performance. Within this landscape, battery cyclers emerge as indispensable tools explicitly tailored to cater to the demanding needs of Li-ion battery testing.
Battery cyclers ensure safety and optimal performance by offering precise control over voltage and advanced current profiling, meticulously adhering to Li-ion batteries' stringent charging and discharging requirements. Thus, battery cyclers emerge as catalysts in unlocking the full potential of Li-ion battery technology, propelling advancements in safety, efficiency, and durability in an era dominated by this revolutionary energy storage solution.
Automotive & Transportation segment expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market in North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Battery cyclers play a crucial role in the application of automotive and transportation sectors. These cyclers are utilized for testing and evaluating batteries, especially in the context of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). In the automotive industry, battery cyclers are essential for assessing the performance, durability, and reliability of batteries used in electric mobility. They are instrumental in simulating real-world conditions to ensure that batteries meet the stringent requirements of the automotive sector, such as vibration resistance, temperature range, and longevity.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Analysis of critical drivers (Increased demand for renewable energy, Integration of EIS capabilities to drive the adoption and increasing number of gigafactories worldwide), restraints (High initial investment and setup costs), opportunities (emerging EV industry, and evolving battery technologies in the market) and challenges (Availability of alternative testing methods and equipment) influencing the growth of the battery cyclers market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on new products, technologies, research & development activities, funding activities, industry partnerships, and new product launches in the battery cyclers market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the battery cyclers market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the battery cyclers market- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market position, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like AMETEK, BioLogic, Chroma ATE, Arbin Instruments, DIGATRON are among others in the battery cyclers market.
- Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the battery cyclers market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$794 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1609 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Battery Cyclers Market, 2020-2029 (USD Million)
- Lithium-Ion Batteries to Lead Battery Cyclers Market from 2024 to 2029
- End-Of-Line Segment to Dominate Battery Cyclers Market, by Application, During Forecast Period
- Automotive & Transportation Vertical to Record Highest CAGR in Battery Cyclers Market During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Battery Cyclers Market -Increasing Number of Battery Gigafactories to Drive Market Growth
- Battery Cyclers Market, by Function -Pack Testing Function to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029
- Battery Cyclers Market, by Battery Type -Lithium-Ion Batteries to Hold Largest Market Share in 2029
- Battery Cyclers Market, by Vertical -Automotive & Transportation Vertical to Capture Largest Market Share in 2029
- Battery Cyclers Market in North America, by Vertical and Country -Automotive & Transportation Segment and US to Account for Majority of Market Share in 2029
- Battery Cyclers Market, by Country - China to Register Highest CAGR in Global Battery Cyclers Market from 2024 to 2029
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Renewable Energy
- Integration of EIS into Battery Cyclers
- Increasing Number of Gigafactories Worldwide
Restraints
- High Initial Investment and Setup Costs
Opportunities
- Booming Electric Vehicle Industry
- Emergence of Newer Battery Technologies
Challenges
- Availability of Alternative Testing Methods and Equipment
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy
Complementary Technologies
- Data Analytics
Adjacent Technologies
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity
Emerging Battery Technologies
- Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
- Lithium-Silicon Batteries
- Zinc-Manganese Batteries
- Sodium-Sulfur Batteries
- Solid-State Batteries
- Metal-Air Batteries
Case Study Analysis
- Chroma Addressed BMW's EV Battery Testing Challenges Using Its Regenerative Battery Pack Test System
- Unico Tested Powertrain and Energy Storage Systems Designed for Motorsport Applications Using Battery Cyclers
- Ambri Adopted Arbin's Battery Cyclers to Test Its Liquid Metal Batteries Designed for Electric Grid and Data Center Applications
Companies Featured
- Ametek
- Biologic
- Chroma Ate
- Arbin Instruments
- Digatron
- AVL
- Bitrode Corp.
- Greenlight Innovation Corp.
- National Instruments Corp.
- Maccor, Inc.
- Neware
- Unico, LLC.
- Admiral Instruments
- Battery Associates
- Guangdong Hynn Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ivium Technologies B.V.
- Mak
- Matsusada Precision Inc.
- Nebula
- PEC
- Rexgear
- Xiamen AOT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Xiamen ACEY New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Xiamen Lith Machine Limited
- Xiamen Winack Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
