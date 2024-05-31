Allergy Vaccine Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis: A $3.6 Billion Market by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Vaccine Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increase in the number of people suffering from allergies, rising healthcare costs, increased government financing, as well as, growth in the number of new studies being conducted by public and commercial institutions in an effort to discover allergy vaccines. The future of the global allergy vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma markets.

Allergy Vaccine Market Insights

Hospital pharmacy will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to region's well-developed healthcare industry, high healthcare expenditures, increasing investment in R&D activities, and the incidence of allergy illnesses.

Report Segmentation

The study includes a forecast for the global allergy vaccine by type, distribution channel, application, and region.



Allergy Vaccine Market by Type:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Allergy Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Allergy Vaccine Market by Application:

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Others

Allergy Vaccine Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Allergy Vaccine Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies allergy vaccine companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the allergy vaccine companies profiled in this report include:

ALK

Stallergenes Greer

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL Allergy

HollisterStier Allergy

Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-pharmaceutical

LETIPharma

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Allergy vaccine market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Allergy vaccine market size by type, distribution channel, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Allergy vaccine market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, distribution channel, application, and regions for the allergy vaccine market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the allergy vaccine market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the allergy vaccine market by type (subcutaneous immunotherapy and sublingual immunotherapy), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), application (allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Allergy Vaccine Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Allergy Vaccine Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Type

3.3.1: Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

3.3.2: Sublingual Immunotherapy

3.4: Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1: Hospital Pharmacies

3.4.2: Retail Pharmacies

3.4.3: Online Pharmacies

3.5: Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Application

3.5.1: Allergic Rhinitis

3.5.2: Allergic Asthma

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Region

4.2: North American Allergy Vaccine Market

4.3: European Allergy Vaccine Market

4.4: APAC Allergy Vaccine Market

4.5: ROW Allergy Vaccine Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Allergy Vaccine Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Allergy Vaccine Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Allergy Vaccine Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Allergy Vaccine Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

ALK

Stallergenes Greer

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL Allergy

HollisterStier Allergy

Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-pharmaceutical

LETIPharma

