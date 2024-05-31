Global Meta-Xylene Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, by Type (Sorbex, UOP) and Application (Isophthalic Acid, Solvent, 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine)

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meta-Xylene Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meta-xylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% from a market size of US$660.28 billion in 2022 to reach US$899.42 billion in 2029.



One of the primary uses of meta-xylene is in the production of polyester resins. These resins are used to make a wide range of products, including fiberglass, coatings, and adhesives. Meta-xylene is also used as a solvent in the printing, rubber, and leather industries.



In addition, it is used as a component in gasoline and as a fuel additive to improve the performance of gasoline. Meta-xylene has several properties that make it useful in these applications. It has a high boiling point, which means it can be used in high-temperature applications without evaporating. It is also relatively stable, which means it can be stored and transported without degrading. Additionally, it is highly resistant to chemical reactions, making it useful in a variety of chemical processes.





Key Market Drivers:

Growing demand from end-user industries



The demand for meta-xylene is driven by its use in a wide range of end-user industries, which rely on this chemical compound as a raw material to produce various products. One key industry driving the demand for meta-xylene is the chemicals industry, where it is used as a solvent and as a raw material for the production of other chemicals such as phthalic anhydride, isophthalic acid, and terephthalic acid.



These chemicals are used in a variety of applications, including the manufacturing of plastics, polyester resins, and fibers, which are used in many industries such as automotive, construction, and textiles. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving the polymer industry expansion, which, in turn, is driving the demand for meta-xylene.



Other industries that rely on Meta-Xylene include textiles, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, and agriculture. The growing global population, increasing urbanization, and changing consumer preferences are expected to drive the growth of these industries. As these industries continue to grow and develop, the demand for meta-xylene is expected to increase in the coming years.



Technological advancements in production processes



Technological advancements in the production processes of meta-xylene are driving the demand for this chemical in the market. These advancements have led to more efficient and cost-effective methods of production, which have increased the availability of meta-xylene and reduced its production costs. Various technological advancements have taken place in the production of meta-xylene, and one of them is the development of new catalysts and production processes.



For example, the use of zeolite catalysts in the production of meta-xylene has led to higher yields and lower production costs, making it a more cost-effective process. Additionally, the use of other advanced production technologies, such as membrane separation and adsorption, has improved the efficiency and quality of meta-xylene production.



Market Restraint:

High price volatility as a major restraint



Although the meta-xylene market is expected to grow, various factors hinder its expansion. One significant constraint is the fluctuating availability and pricing of feedstocks such as toluene and mixed xylene. Meta-xylene is predominantly derived from these feedstocks, and any instability in their supply or pricing can disrupt the production process, leading to increased costs.



Market Segmentation

The meta-xylene market is segmented by application, with notable sectors including isophthalic acid, solvent, 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine, and others. Isophthalic Acid emerges as a significant application avenue for meta-xylene, serving as a crucial element in the manufacturing of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resins and polyesters. These materials find widespread utility in the production of bottles, textiles, films, and various other products.

The solvent segment showcases meta-xylene's versatility, finding usage across diverse industrial applications. It serves as an effective cleaning and degreasing agent and is commonly found in paints, coatings, and inks.

Derived from meta-xylene, 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine play a pivotal role in the production of plasticizers, enhancing the flexibility of plastics. Additionally, they find application in the manufacturing of agricultural chemicals.

Others category encompasses a range of minor applications for meta-xylene, including its utilization in adhesives, sealants, and certain pharmaceuticals. This diversified usage underscores the versatility and importance of meta-xylene across various industrial sectors.

APAC is anticipated to hold a significant share of the meta-xylene market.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant share in the meta-xylene market in the forecast period. This is due to a combination of factors, including the growing demand for meta-xylene in various end-use industries, the availability of low-cost labor, and the presence of major meta-xylene producers in the region.



China is the largest consumer and producer of meta-xylene in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, the country has experienced rapid industrialization and urbanization, which has driven the demand for meta-xylene in various end-use industries such as textiles, packaging, and automotive. China is also home to some of the largest meta-xylene producers in the world, such as Sinopec and PetroChina.



India is another key market for meta-xylene in the Asia-Pacific region. The country has a growing population and an expanding middle class, which is driving the demand for consumer goods such as textiles and packaging materials.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $660.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $899.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Segmentation:

By Type

Sorbex

UOP

Others

By Application

Isophthalic Acid

Solvent

2,4- and 2,6-xylidine

Others

Companies Profiled

Sigma Aldrich

Merck

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Honeywell International Inc.

Inchem

Vizag Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Perstorp

Cepsa

Thermo Fisher Scientific

