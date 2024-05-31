South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Report 2024: A $17.31 Billion Market by 2028, with Forecasted CAGR of 14%

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card market in South Africa increased at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 14.1%, increasing from US$8.81 billion in 2023 to reach US$17.31 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in South Africa.

Report Scope

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry.

Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 12 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Virtual Prepaid Cards: Provides transaction value analysis across 12 key prepaid card catergories for Virtual Prepaid Cards.

Detailed Market Share Analysis by Key Players in the Prepaid Card Market.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Key Topics Covered:

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

South Africa Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

South Africa Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

South Africa Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

South Africa Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

South Africa Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

South Africa Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

South Africa Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

South Africa Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

South Africa General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

South Africa Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

South Africa Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

South Africa Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

South Africa Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

South Africa Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

South Africa Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

South Africa Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

