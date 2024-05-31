Global Electric Scooter Market Projected to Reach US$ 50.78 Billion by 2032, Envisioning an Eco-Friendly Urban Mobility Revolution

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Scooter Market Report by Voltage (24 V, 36 V , 48 V, Greater than 48 V), Product (Folding, Standing/Self-Balancing, Retro), Battery Type (Li-ion, Lead Acid, Others), End Use (Personal, Commercial), Countries and Company Analysis 2024- 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric scooter market had a value of US$ 24.67 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$50.78 billion by 2032. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.35% between 2024 and 2032.



Electric vehicles, together with bikes and scooters, are becoming increasingly popular globally due to improvements in battery technology, environmental effective, and supportive government policies. These vehicles provide efficient, value-added, and eco-friendly transportation for everyday commuters and metropolis dwellers, making them a sizable technique for urban mobility. Electric scooters are emerging as the preferred mode of sustainable city transportation.

Country Analysis



China is the largest market for electric scooters, with the highest income and manufacturing hubs. Electric 2 and 3-wheelers are relatively common in China, with about half being battery-powered cars sold. In 2022, China could have about 350 million electric scooters, more than private cars. These scooters are broadly utilized in number one and smaller towns and interior regions of China. India and Southeast Asia are also good-sized markets for electric scooters.

The electric scooter market in India is swiftly growing due to environmental issues, fuel costs, and crowded roads. Electric scooters have turned out to be famous for green city mobility and eco-friendly commuting. The marketplace is growing pretty, especially for medium-pacer models, indicating a shift towards a more environmentally friendly future. In 2023, India sold a total of 15,26,433 electric vehicles across all segments, an increase of 49% YoY. Electric scooters and motorcycles accounted for 857,052 units, or 56.6%, with a solid growth rate of 36%. CY2022 alone contributed to 631,462 of those units.



The Indian government brought the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan in 2013 to sell EV adoption and manufacturing in the country. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) initiative was released as a part of this strategy in 2015 to provide incentives for EV purchase and the development of charging stations. The program has been extended to 2024 with a budget of US$ 1.3 Billion. The FAME II scheme has allotted US$ 122.05 Million in incentives for growing EV charging stations. Currently, 2,877 public charging stations have been established in 68 towns across India, and 1,576 stations will be established over nine expressways and 16 highways. Private players have delivered 3000 charging stations further to those public ones.

Electric Scooter Market Survey Insights:

In 2022, approx 470,000 electric vehicles had been offered, with IDTechEx forecasting revenue to pass over 9 million units by 2043.

In 2022, the US sold 1.1 million e-scooters, almost 4 times the number in 2019.

According to a 2023 Canada government estimate, over 4,000 electric-powered two-wheelers were bought in 2020.

In 2023, a total of 678,000 units of E-bikes had been bought in France.

72% of German EV sales in 2023 had been to associated events, along with taxi company GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Co.

By 2024, China's electric-powered two-wheeler market is expected to have sales of 46.2 million units due to the local transition period for enforcing the electric-wheeler specification and the mandated China Compulsory Certificate (3C) requirements.

According to the Vahan portal, 910,930 electric-powered vehicles were bought in 2023-24, as compared to 682,937 units in 2022-23.

According to the Micromobility Report in 2023 advised that more than 250,000 electric scooters and personal mobility devices had been bought and used all through Australia.

Company Analysis:

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd

Niu Technologies

Mahendra

Vmoto Limited

Amper Vehicles

BMW Motorrad International

Gogoro

Govecs Group

Hero Electric

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $50.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Electric Scooter Market



6. Market Share - Global Electric Scooter Market

6.1 Voltage

6.2 Product

6.3 Battery Type

6.4 End Use

6.5 Country



7. Voltage - Global Electric Scooter Market

7.1 24 V

7.2 36 V

7.3 48 V

7.4 Greater than 48 V



8. Product - Global Electric Scooter Market

8.1 Folding

8.2 Standing/Self-Balancing

8.3 Retro



9. Battery Type - Global Electric Scooter Market

9.1 Li-ion

9.2 Lead Acid

9.3 Others



10. End Use - Global Electric Scooter Market

10.1 Personal

10.2 Commercial



11. Country - Global Electric Scooter Market



12. Porter's Five Analysis - Global Electric Scooter Market



13. SWOT Analysis - Global Electric Scooter Market



14. Company Analysis

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd

Niu Technologies

Mahendra

Vmoto Limited

Amper Vehicles

BMW Motorrad International

Gogoro Inc.

Govecs Group

Hero Electric

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r8k26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.