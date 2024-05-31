Australia Soda Ash Market Outlook to 2029, Featuring Key Player Analysis for Tata Chemicals, Tronox, Solvay and Nirma

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Soda Ash Market 2023-2029: Market Forecast By Type, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, Australia's Soda Ash Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2023-2029. The Australian soda ash industry is poised for continued expansion in the coming years, driven by the nation's plans to undertake numerous construction projects in the transportation, commercial, and residential sectors.
Over the next five years, spanning from 2023 to 2028, approximately $410 billion has been allocated to planned infrastructure projects. Notably, $319 billion of this funding is earmarked for privately funded initiatives, including non-residential and residential building activities. The escalating investment in the construction sector is poised to significantly drive the demand for soda ash. This increased demand is expected to be particularly notable in the manufacturing of building materials, and the glass industry.
Some of the prominent projects such as the $608 million Queen Street Office Tower, and the $3.5 billion Western Sydney Airport are expected to contribute approximately 30% of the demand generation of soda ash during the forecast period. The Australian government has unveiled the 2021 Australian Infrastructure Plan, outlining a visionary roadmap for the country's infrastructure development until 2036 aiming to improve the overall quality of life for Australians through infrastructure resilience which is anticipated to spur the growth of the construction sector.
The burgeoning infrastructure development is expected to heighten the demand for glass products, including windows and architectural glass which in turn would drive the demand for soda ash, an essential raw material in the production of glass. These factors are propelling the Australia Soda Ash Market Share.
Market Segmentation by Type
The soda ash from natural sources requires less energy to produce and has fewer contaminants. These advantages are driving the industry's demand, in particular - glass manufacturing, the purity of soda ash is crucial, and natural soda ash is preferred to ensure high-quality end products. Thus, owing to the robust glass industry in Australia it is anticipated the market for natural soda ash is expected to garner the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation by End User
Glass emerged as the dominant segment in soda ash market in Australia in 2022, capturing the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to its action as a fluxing agent, helping to lower the melting point of the raw materials used in glass production. Moreover, the construction industry growing on the back of residential and commercial real estate sectors growth such as 480 Swan Street Office Development - $330m investment, and Jam Factory 2025 is poised to fuel further demand for glass products such as window panels, facades and others.
Key Attractiveness of the Report
- 11 Years of Market Numbers.
- Historical Data Starting from 2019 to 2022.
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Data until 2029.
- Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.
- Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Australia Soda Ash Market Overview
- Australia Soda Ash Market Outlook
- Australia Soda Ash Market Forecast
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Soda Ash Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Type, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By End Use, for the Period 2019-2029F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Australia Soda Ash Market Evolution & Trends
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Australia Soda Ash Market Company Ranking, By Companies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Market Scope and Segmentation
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Type
- Natural
- Synthetic
By End User
- Glass
- Soap & Detergents
- Chemicals
- Pulp & Paper
- Metal Processing
- Water Treatment
Companies Featured
- Tata Chemicals Limited
- Tronox Limited
- Solvay S.A.
- Nirma Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7szm6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.