China Snacks Food Market Report 2024-2032, by Products, Distribution Channels and Company Analysis

China Snacks Food Market size is forecast to reach US$ 196.3 Billion by 2032, from US$ 125 Billion in 2023. The CAGR for the China snack market from 2024 to 2032 is 5.14%.







China Snacks Food Market Trends

Growth in the popularity of meat snacks in China



China is a vast nation. Chinese customers spend hours (or even days) on trains. Meat snacks have come to be a regular item. This is adding to the growth within the China snacks food market. With China's second and third-tier cities increasingly experiencing the cutting-edge, speedy-paced life of the country's essential cities further east, the demand for meat-based snacks (that also can be used within the kitchen) seems to continue growing notably. Beef jerky and chicken feet are the most famous. High-earners choose high-protein meat snacks. Meat snack merchandise is popular amongst younger masses, especially those with particular dietary options for excessive protein and low-fat products. The USDA states that meat snack sales have grown over the last years and are expected to reach more than 14% of overall product income in 2023.



Healthy Food Consumption in the Chinese Snacks Food Market



Consumer fitness attention has expanded. Low-sugar, low-fat, fewer additives and preservative-free snack ingredients are becoming more famous in the China snacks food market. CBNData research report said that customers favored healthier, nutritionally dense snacks with lower fat content or rich in good fat. Based on customers ' notions, the top three healthy snack categories are roasted nuts, seeds, and fruits at 72%, braised meat at 55%, and pastries at 43%. Better-knowledgeable Chinese consumers pay more strict attention to product component lists and are willing to choose foods with simple substances. Snack ingredients with health-promoting additives, which include nuts seasoned with probiotics or DHA-enriched pastries, are becoming more popular. A current survey conducted by Ipsos revealed that 84% of 3,000 survey respondents aged 18-65 from tier 1-3 towns reported that they are paying greater interest to their fitness now. People aged 25 or above especially showed growing attention and satisfaction with their modern fitness condition. The trend of healthy meal intake is propelling the China snacks food market.



Growth of the Generation Z (aged 16 to 24 years) Consumers



China's Gen Zers are redefining the China snacks food market. Convenience is a trait that most of China's younger consumers are seeking out. This is partially because Gen Z is becoming the job market's essential force. The notorious overwork lifestyle or 996 (a work schedule where the workforce starts working from 9 am to 9 pm six days a week) has squeezed the mealtime of employees. Therefore, meals that are convenient to prepare or contain minimum effort don't take too much time to eat, catering to the short-paced life of most of China's Gen Z. For example, in 2021, LIVEKINDLY Collective announced its launch in China with new flagship brands, Giggling Pig [Ge Ji Zhu] and Happy Chicken [Ha Pi Ji]. Both have been advanced and manufactured domestically to cater to Chinese GenZ patron tastes and are the first brands created in-house by LIVEKINDLY Collective.



Increase in the Distribution Channels



The boom in the diverse sales channels is propelling the China snacks food market. The USDA stated that approximately 80% of snack foods are bought offline, with retail chains accounting for over 40%. The snack retail channel is also developing in recognition. It is intently associated with its diverse product classes, cost-effective commodity, and comfortable and convenient consumption experience. According to a study this kind of offline store reached close to 13K in 2022 and is projected to reach 30K-45,K in 2025. The pandemic extended retail digitalization in China and e-trade snack food sales are developing. E-commerce platforms like TikTok (Dou Yin) are a new increase platform for the Chinese snack food industry.



China Snacks Food Company News



PepsiCo China, Nestle, General Mills, Conagra Brands, Unilever, Mondelez International and Tyson Foods are among the major businesses in the China snacks food market.

