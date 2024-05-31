Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market 2024-2029: A $367.2 Billion Market by 2029, with Recycled Plastics Segment to Lead Market by 2029

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market by Offering (Recycled Lithium Ion Batteries, Recycled Metals, Recycled Plastics, Recycled Carbon Fiber, Natural Fiber Composites, Bioplastics & Biopolymers, Water Recycle & Reuse) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sustainable manufacturing market was valued at USD 215.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 367.2 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The sustainable manufacturing market rapidly expands due to regulatory requirements, consumer demand, technological advancements, and economic incentives. Manufacturers automate processes, personalize products, and increase efficiency in their production with the efficient use of resources and implementation of practices such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and recycling.







Recycled metals to contribute significant share in sustainable manufacturing market.



Recycled metals such as steel and aluminum play a significant role in the sustainable manufacturing market because they reduce energy use, lower emissions, and conserve natural resources. Using recycled metals requires far less energy than producing new metals from raw materials, leading to substantial reductions in carbon emissions and energy consumption.



Additionally, recycling metals helps decrease the environmental impact associated with mining and raw material extraction and divert waste from landfills. Recycled metals offer a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative for manufacturers, who can integrate these materials into products to meet sustainability goals and satisfy consumer demand for greener products. Overall, using recycled metals supports the circular economy by extending the life cycle of materials and promoting resource efficiency.



Bioplastics & biopolymers segment contribute significant growth rate in the sustainable manufacturing market.



Bioplastics and biopolymers are expected to grow significantly in the sustainable manufacturing market due to their renewable feedstocks, lower carbon footprint, and biodegradability. Regulatory support, including policies promoting sustainable materials and discouraging single-use plastics, boosts adoption. Rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products, technology innovation, and research expanding their applications also contribute to their growth. Additionally, bioplastics and biopolymers support the circular economy by enabling closed-loop systems for resource efficiency and waste reduction. These factors drive their increasing use as sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics.



North America to contribute significant growth rate in sustainable manufacturing market.



In recent years, North America has witnessed several transformative initiatives aligned with Sustainable manufacturing principles. In North America, this transition is facilitated by several factors, including a strong ecosystem of technology companies, research institutions, innovative startups, robust infrastructure, and a skilled workforce. Moreover, North America, particularly the US and Canada, has seen a tightening of environmental regulations and standards related to emissions, waste management, and energy efficiency. Programs like the Clean Air Act in the United States and various provincial regulations in Canada are encouraging sustainable practices. A joint program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Star promotes energy-efficient products and practices. Initiatives like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and the Western Climate Initiative (WCI) provide frameworks for carbon trading, incentivizing companies to reduce emissions.



The report provides insights on the following:

Market size from 2020 to 2029

from 2020 to 2029 Average selling prices (ASPs) of bioplastics & biopolymers (an offering sub-segment of Sustainable manufacturing) calculated by the weighted average method

(ASPs) of bioplastics & biopolymers (an offering sub-segment of Sustainable manufacturing) calculated by the weighted average method Updated research assumptions and limitations

Information related to trends/disruptions impacting businesses of customers, as well as information on the ecosystem of sustainable manufacturing, trade analysis, regulatory analyses, technology analysis, patents analysis, and case studies pertaining to the sustainable manufacturing market.

impacting businesses of customers, as well as information on the ecosystem of sustainable manufacturing, trade analysis, regulatory analyses, technology analysis, patents analysis, and case studies pertaining to the sustainable manufacturing market. Updated financial information until 2023 (depending on the availability) for each listed company, which helps in the easy analysis of the present status of the profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating regions/countries, and the highest revenue-generating business segments.

until 2023 (depending on the availability) for each listed company, which helps in the easy analysis of the present status of the profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating regions/countries, and the highest revenue-generating business segments. Recent developments that help assess market trends and growth strategies adopted by leading market players

that help assess market trends and growth strategies adopted by leading market players Key manufacturers offering sustainable manufacturing solutions; key 25 providers, which are categorized into star, pervasive, emerging leader, and participant companies based on their performance on various parameters such as product footprint, focus on product innovations, and geographic footprint.

offering sustainable manufacturing solutions; key 25 providers, which are categorized into star, pervasive, emerging leader, and participant companies based on their performance on various parameters such as product footprint, focus on product innovations, and geographic footprint. Market share analysis of various players operating in the sustainable manufacturing market for 2022

of various players operating in the sustainable manufacturing market for 2022 Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) matrix that brief some business strategies and product offerings of 15 SME players operating in the market, which are classified into four groups: progressive, dynamic, responsive companies, and starting blocks

that brief some business strategies and product offerings of 15 SME players operating in the market, which are classified into four groups: progressive, dynamic, responsive companies, and starting blocks Brief information regarding the competitive situations and trends in the Sustainable manufacturing market

and trends in the Sustainable manufacturing market The product, application, and geographic footprints of the key 25 providers of sustainable manufacturing market

of the key 25 providers of sustainable manufacturing market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the sustainable manufacturing market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the sustainable manufacturing market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the sustainable manufacturing market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the sustainable manufacturing market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sustainable manufacturing market

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sustainable manufacturing market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Veolia, Umicore, Braskem, Cirba Solutions, NatureWorks among others in the sustainable manufacturing market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $215.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $367.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Recycled Plastics Segment to Lead Market by 2029

Packaging Segment to Lead Market from 2024 to 2029

Mobility Segment for Green Hydrogen to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

North America to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Sustainable Manufacturing Market -Emphasis on Investments in Green Transitions and Circular Economy Roadway to Drive Market

Sustainable Manufacturing Market, by Offering - Recycled Plastics Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2024

Sustainable Manufacturing Market for Recycled Plastics, by Application - Packaging Segment to Hold Lead Market During Forecast Period

Sustainable Manufacturing Market, by Country - Germany to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Sustainable Manufacturing Market During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Awareness About Environmental, Biodiversity, and Ecological Issues

Growing Focus on Operational Efficiency by Reducing Costs and Waste

Increasing Stringency of Environmental Regulations

Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials in Advanced Technologies

Rapid Industrialization, Economic Growth, and Ecological Concerns

Global Shift Towards Clean Energy

Challenges

Supply Chain Complexities

Lack of Funding and Skills for Concrete Sustainability Plans

Case Study Analysis

Shanghai Tuozhou Chose Naturework's 3D Printing Grade Ingeo Pla 3D700 to Obtain Time and Cost-Saving Benefits

Achievement of Plastic Packaging Recycling Rate of 63% by 2022 in Germany

Eurobottle Used Fkur Kunststoff GmbH's Bioplastic to Reduce Co2 Emissions in Manufacturing Processes

Recent Trends

Closed-Loop Manufacturing

Energy Management Systems

Renewable Energy Integration

Biomanufacturing

Circular Economy Practices

Industry 5.0

Various Government Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Companies Featured

Veolia

Umicore

Arcelormittal

Natureworks

Indorama Ventures

Cirba Solutions

Dow Chemical Company

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Unifi, Inc.

Procotex

Accurec-Recycling

Ecobat

Berry Global Inc.

Biffa

European Metal Recycling Ltd.

Novelis

Braskem

Polyvlies Franz Beyer

Greengran

Axalta Coating Systems

DAW

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Recylex

Samco Technologies

Alpek



