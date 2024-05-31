Quality and Compliance Management for Virtual Companies: 2-Day Online Course (July 11-12, 2024) - Diagnose Your Company's Requirements and Pick Industry Best Practices to Follow

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality and Compliance Management for Virtual Companies" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Running a pharmaceutical company is not easy, especially if you have an outsourcing model. There are multiple crucial steps for which you need to depend on contract manufacturers and researchers. Additionally, due to the majority of outsourced products, the team may lack quality assurance and GMP compliance.
To evolve from your current expertise and enter Phase 2 and 3 of clinical trials, it is essential to have a strong hold on pharmaceutical GMP compliance. This seminar consists of two days of rigorous training for professionals from virtual companies. You will learn all major requirements and expectations that are applicable to you and your team.
Course Overview
As a virtual company also, it is your responsibility to adhere to the guidelines laid by FDA, EMA, and Health Canada. However, the first step is to diagnose your company's requirements and pick industry best practices to be followed.
The pharma GMP compliance for virtual companies is not just limited to your own practices. It is essential to choose the right contractors after proper qualification testing and monitoring. In addition to strengthening your brand or business's value, this training will allow you to grow and expand in the coming months.
Some of the benefits of knowing the prerequisites of GMP audits are:
- Function beyond the outsourcing model
- Choose the right contractors and C-level executives for your business
- Formulate a top-notch quality agreement
- Align your internal operations with that of the outsourced
- Release your product successfully for clinical and market use
- Manage the inspections by responding with the required documents
8.0 RAC CREDITS
RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 8 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.
Key Topics Covered
DAY 01 (12:00 PM - 04:00 PM)
- Introductions and participant expectations for the program
- Fundamentals of Good Manufacturing Practice
- What is GMP?
- Purpose of GMP
- Basis in law: US, Europe, Canada
- Elements that apply to all virtual companies
- Elements that depend on how operations are conducted: How to tell what applies to your company
Data Integrity: What it is and why it is important to GMP
- Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice (GCP)
- What is GCP?
- Purpose of GCP
- Basis in law: US, Europe, Canada
- Elements that apply to all virtual companies
- Elements that depend on how operations are conducted: How to tell what applies to your company
Regulatory and business risks: The case for compliance
- Virtual company organizational structure and responsibility for QA/GMP/GCP
- Virtual company quality system structure and management
- Policies, procedures, documentation management
- Metrics and management review considerations
Selection, qualification, and monitoring of contractors
- Initial due diligence - public information sources to gage compliance
- Qualification of vendors
- Quality agreements - determining and documenting responsibilities for GMP
- Vendor audit program
- Day One Q&A and recap of progress meeting stated course expectations
DAY 02 (12:00 PM - 04:00 PM)
- Regulatory Inspections
- Purpose of an inspection
- Reasons for inspections
- Inspections at virtual company headquarters locations - purpose and scope
- Inspections at CMOs and Contract Labs
- GMP inspections versus Preapproval inspections - FDA
- GCP inspections of sponsors of clinical trials
- EMA inspections - contrast with FDA
- Health Canada inspections
Logistics for managing inspections at your location
- Information sources about inspections on agency websites: What you need and how to find it easily
- Preparation for inspections
- Overall process - ready room support
- Receiving and hosting the inspectors
- Providing documents
- Answering questions
- Interpersonal dos and don'ts for interacting with inspectors
- Managing the exit discussion at the conclusion of the inspection
Inspections at your contract organizations
- Make sure your CMO and contract lab are "PAI ready"
- Training employees to assure inspection readiness - pitfalls to make sure you avoid
- Conducting mock inspections effectively
Post-inspection communications with the inspecting agency
- How to write an effective response
- Common mistakes to avoid
- Following up to ensure the response is satisfactory
- When to request a meeting, and if granted, how best to handle it
Enforcement considerations
- FDA enforcement process - domestic and ex-US
- EMA enforcement
- Health Canada
- Final Q&A, discussion, and conclusion
