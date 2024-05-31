Global Biogas Market Report 2024, Featuring FutureBiogas, AstraZeneca, Severn Trent, Ixora Energy, Synergie Environ, BIOP, Wartsila, Nedgia, EverGen, TotalEnergies, Shell, BP, Hera and Repsol

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biogas is a renewable technology that can lessen the impact on the environment as an alternative to fossil fuels. However, its growth will need to increase drastically if it is to meet the IEA's NZE targets.



Humans, directly or indirectly, generate over 105B tonnes of organic waste globally each year, all of which release harmful methane and other GHG emissions directly into the atmosphere as they decompose. Today, only 2% of such waste is treated and recycled. This percentage only represents a fraction of the biogas and biomethane potential, which according to the IEA can supply 20% of worldwide gas demand.

Biogas and biomethane are renewable energy technologies that can both reduce the GHG emissions from untreated waste, as well as turn waste into energy by using pre-existing natural gas infrastructure and pipelines. The market outlook for biogas shows steady growth, but in order to meet the IEA NZE Scenario 2030 targets, the growth pace will have to dramatically increase. This can only be achieved with much stronger government support, which needs to make investing in the technology more appealing to private investors.

The regions and countries at the forefront of biogas and biomethane production are Europe, followed by the US and China. Developing economies are showing growth potential and the ability to reach NZE targets will hinge upon their expansion and investment in biogas infrastructure. Some oil and gas companies have also been investing in biogas and biomethane technologies. TotalEnergies stands out as the oil and gas company that has the most active partnerships in the biogas industry.



Key Highlights

As a source of renewable energy, biogas can offer a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, together with many other advantages.

The demand for biogas is set to grow the most in developing economies in the upcoming decades.

Biogas production is currently behind the IEA's NZE targets.

Europe is leading the way of biogas production, followed by the US and China.

Recent deals within the biogas space include: FutureBiogas, the leading biogas company in the UK, signed a 15-year deal with AstraZeneca.

Some big oil companies such as TotalEnergies are heavily investing in the biogas space.

Report Scope

Introduction to biogas and biomethane technologies.

Benefits of biogas and biomethane, including end-uses.

Snapshot of historical biogas production.

Outlook for biogas and biomethane to 2040, with SDS and STEPS analysis.

Analysis of the centers of biogas production, leaders and laggards.

Analysis of key biogas companies and their recent deals.

Snapshot of oil and gas companies involved in biogas.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the current status of the biogas market, as well as gain an understanding of future developments within the industry.

Develop market insight into what regions of the world are leading the way with investing in and expanding the technology's infrastructure.

Identify which companies (including big oil) are standing out in this sector, and the recent deals they have been involved in.

Company Coverage:

FutureBiogas

AstraZeneca

Severn Trent

Ixora Energy

Synergie Environ

BIOP

Wartsila

Nedgia

EverGen

Sao Martinho

TotalEnergies

Shell

BP

Hera

Repsol

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction to biogas technologies

Biogas and biomethane

Benefits of biogas and biomethane: advantages and end-uses

Biogas and biomethane market outlook

Outlook to 2040

Biogas shows high growth potential in developing economies

Global biogas production vs 2030 NZE Scenario

Feedstock breakdown for potential energy generation

Global outlook and country breakdown

Global historical production and forecast of biogases

Main uses of biogas by country or region

Global biogas demand for direct use in STEPS

Share of feedstock type by country

Centers of biogas production

European bioenergy day

Country-level analysis of biogas capacity

Key biogas players: company analysis and recent deals

UK companies' case study

Recent biogas deals of note: growth in Europe and the Americas

Oil and gas companies in biogas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg5lqv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.