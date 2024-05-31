Hong Kong Insurance Industry Analysis 2024 - Governance, Risk and Compliance

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Hong Kong. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Hong Kong, including:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Hong Kong.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The IA is the regulatory body supervising and regulating the insurance industry of Hong Kong.

100% foreign direct investment (FDI) is permitted in the Hong Kong insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted in Hong Kong.

Reinsurers are not subject to any authorization for operating in Hong Kong.

Report Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Hong Kong.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Hong Kong

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

List of Tables

Hong Kong - Corporate Tax Rates for the Financial Year 2024

