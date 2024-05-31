Canada's Mining Fiscal Landscape 2024: Regulations, Governance and Sustainability

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada's Mining Fiscal Landscape: Regulations Governance and Sustainability (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Canada's mining fiscal regime. The report provides an overview of Canada with macroeconomic performance, corruption index, Mineral sector capital expenditure and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, mining leases and licenses, as well as taxes and royalties. The report further provides Canada's sustainable mining practices covering its climate targets



Canada is one of the largest mineral producers globally, producing more than 60 metals and minerals and is among the leading producers of potash, uranium, platinum, indium, aluminium, sulphur, cobalt, nickel, zinc, iron ore, graphite and copper. Furthermore, the country is one of the world's largest importers of bauxite, enabling it to be the world's fourth-largest primary aluminium producer.



Canada's mining industry is governed by different departments and agencies under provincial governments. However, in cases such as mineral activities on federal lands and offshore areas, as well as the usage of uranium as a nuclear fuel (from exploration to the disposal of mine waste), a pivotal role is played by the federal government. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) governs the tax-related laws in the country. It also manages several socio-economic benefit programs such as incentive systems delivered through the tax system.

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by province and territory

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Mineral Overview

Government Bodies

Mining Laws and Regulations

Mining Leases and Licenses

Mining Taxes and Royalties

Sustainable Mining Practices

