Middle East and Africa Pet Care Industry Report 2024 - Some Low-income Pet Owners Forced to Switch from Mid-priced to Economy Brands As Rising Inflation Hits their Spending Budgets

Pet care continues to record strong growth in real value terms in Middle East and Africa, in spite of the difficult economic environment in recent years hitting the volume sales performance. Ongoing premiumisation and pet humanisation are helping to drive value growth, despite some low-income pet owners being forced to switch from mid-priced to economy brands as rising inflation hits their spending budgets. Positive value growth is expected to continue being seen over the forecast period.



The Pet Care in Middle East and Africa global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



