South Korea Power Market Outlook to 2035, Featuring Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, POSCO Energy, Korea Western Power (KOWEPO) and Korea Southern Power (KOSPO)

This report discusses the power market structure of South Korea and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the South Korea's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2010 to 2022, and forecast for the next 13 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Report Features

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Nuclear Power will achieve its target of 32.4% power generation by 2030.

1.2 South Korea will lag behind its target of 21.6% from renewable power generation in 2030.



2 Introduction

2.1 South Korea Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 South Korea Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 South Korea Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 South Korea Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 South Korea Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Green Growth Policy

5.5 New Deal 2.0

Green New Deal

5.6 Tenth Basic Plan, 2024 - 2038

5.7 Third Energy Master Plan 2019-2040

5.8 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

5.9 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)

5.10 Fixed price contract bidding system

5.11 Korea Renewable Energy 3020 Plan

5.12 Auctions

5.13 Hydrogen Energy

5.14 Tax Audit Exemption

5.15 Mandatory Use of Renewable Energy for Public Buildings

5.16 K-RE100 Scheme



6 South Korea Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 South Korea Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Trading



8 South Korea Power Market, Major Generating Companies

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd

POSCO Energy Co Ltd

Korea Western Power Co Ltd (KOWEPO)

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO)

