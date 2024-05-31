Global Dental Implant Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, and Kyocera Among Others

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Implant Market Report by Material Types, Design, Types, End-Users, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Implants Market is expected to be about US$ 7.89 billion by 2032. The CAGR for the global dental implants market from 2024 to 2032 is projected to be 7.14%. The market amounted to US$ 4.24 billion in 2023.







Increase in oral diseases affects the global dental implants market



Tooth loss is still among the 100 health conditions affecting the global population. It is an oral condition that leads to purposeful, aesthetic, and social damage that impacts an individual's quality of life. Nearly half of the world's population suffers from oral sicknesses. A new Global Oral Health Status Report by the WHO showed that oral sicknesses afflict 45% or 3.5 billion human beings. Global oral illnesses have grown by 1 billion over the last 30 years. The most common oral diseases are dental caries (enamel decay), excessive gum disorder, tooth loss, and oral cancer. Severe gum disease is a widespread purpose of total teeth loss and is estimated to affect 1 billion people worldwide. This upward push is anticipated to increase the global dental implants market.



Rise in geriatric population drives the global dental implants industry



Oral fitness troubles in older adults are growing and driving a boom in the global dental implants market. The CDC said that almost all adults (96%) aged 65 years or older have had a cavity. 1 in 5 have untreated tooth decay. About 2 in three (68%) adults aged 65 years or older have gum sickness, and almost 1 in 5 adults aged 65 or older have misplaced all their teeth. Complete tooth loss occurs twice as regularly amongst adults aged 75 and older (26%) compared to adults aged 65-74 (13%).



Rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry propels the dental implants market



Cosmetic dental remedies are a sizeable industry. Cosmetic dentistry focuses on improving the advent and aesthetics of someone's smile. Oral Health Foundation mentioned that over half of British adults (51%) regularly experience embarrassment with how their smile looks. Nearly one in five (17%) have received poor feedback from a circle of relatives about how their smile looks. Other influences include comments from partners (14%), pals (13%), and co-workers (9%). One in ten (10%) folks were subjected to unkind feedback about their teeth from strangers. This gives rise to the increasing need for cosmetic dentistry. Standard methods include enamel whitening, dental bonding, and veneers. Depending on needs and options, there are numerous styles of cosmetic procedures. Dental implants are one of them. The upward push of their utilization in cosmetic dentistry adds to the growth in the worldwide dental implants market.



Technological advancements and innovations in the global dental implants market



Dental implant technology has seen brilliant advancements in recent years. This is revolutionizing how oral fitness is restored and maintained. Dental bridges and dentures are on their way out. Dental implants are taking over as the gold standard due to their aesthetics, sturdiness, and capability. Ground-breaking innovations and technology like 3-D printing, nanotechnology, smart implants, immediate loading, and regenerative dentistry are expected to shape the future of the global dental implants market. For instance, Dr. Geelsu Hwang and his team at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine have developed a progressive new smart implant free from the dangers of wear and tear in traditional implants. The smart dental implant resists bacterial increase and generates electricity via chewing and brushing to power a tissue-rejuvenating light.



United States dental implants market



The United States is anticipated to dominate the global dental implants market. This is due to the high incidence of oral illnesses and the boom in the geriatric population. The NIH said in an article that about one in six US older adults (17%) has misplaced all their teeth. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry discovered that 3 million adults in the United States had dental implants. In 2020, about 40.99 million adults had partial or whole dentures due to numerous missing teeth.



The numerous initiatives in this region are also a giant component of the growth of the global dental implants industry. For example, in April 2024, Envista Holdings Corporation announced that the Envista Smile Project (Smile Project) donated $1.2 million in 2023 as part of the non-profit's commitment to increasing and enhancing access to oral fitness for the ones in need.



In April 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) improved dental advantages for adult Medicaid beneficiaries and accelerated rates for dental providers to enhance access to dental offerings. This redesigned benefit will assist beneficiaries by increasing access to offerings, enhancing care coordination, and improving fitness outcomes. So, insurance insurance for dental techniques is also a massive element of the increase in the dental implants market.



Global Dental Implants Industry News



The global dental implants market includes Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Kyocera Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Biocon LLC, and Osstem implant.

In February 2024 - ZimVie Inc., a prominent life sciences company specializing in dental and spine markets, announced the release of its TSX Implant in Japan. As ZimVie's biggest dental implant market in APAC and the fifth largest worldwide, Japan holds immense strategic significance. With the launch of the TSX implant in Japan, ZimVie can now directly compete with leading premium players in the dental implant industry.

In December 2023 - Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, acquired Salvin Dental Specialties, a leading supplier of biomaterials, surgical instrumentation, supplies, and equipment for implant dentistry.

In June 2023 - Straumann, a global leader in implant dentistry, acquired GalvoSurge Dental, a Swiss company specializing in implant maintenance and care.

In May 2023 - T-Plus's ST implant system was registered with the NMPA for eight years and was finally available for purchase in China.

In March 2023 - Dentsply Sirona unveiled the newest EV Implant Family member, the DS OmniTaper Implant System, at the AO Annual Meeting. The DS OmniTaper Implant System offers unique features for efficient implant treatment in various clinical situations. Its intuitive drilling protocol and pre-mounted TempBase reduce chair time and enable immediate restorations, making it an exceptional choice for dental professionals.

Material Types - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Titanium Implants

2. Zirconium Implants



Design - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Parallel-Walled Implants

2. Tapered Implants



Types - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



1. Endosteal Implants

2. Subperiosteal Implant

3. Transosteal Implant



End-users - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



1. Antiplatelet Agents Hospitals

2. Dental Clinics

3. Others



Countries - Market breakup in 25 viewpoints:

North America United States Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Spain United Kingdom Belgium Netherlands Turkey

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Australia New Zealand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa



Company Analysis

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

Kyocera Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Biocon LLC

Osstem implant

Key players have been analyzed from 3 viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenue Analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

