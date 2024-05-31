Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Report 2024 | A Projected $1.64 Billion Opportunity by 2034 with Coronary Artery Disease Products Growing at the Fastest Rate | Medtronic, Boston Scientific Dominate

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug-coated balloon catheter market accounted for USD 699 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, advances in interventional cardiology, government initiatives, and reimbursement policies, and the growing elderly population will drive market expansion.



By type, the paclitaxel segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global drug-coated balloon catheter market in 2023 owing to the proven efficacy in reducing restenosis rates and improving patient outcomes in peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment. Additionally, the Sirolimus segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the superior antiproliferative properties, favorable safety profile, and increasing adoption in coronary artery disease (CAD) interventions.



By product, the peripheral vascular disease segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global drug-coated balloon catheter market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) globally and the effectiveness of drug-coated balloon catheters in treating this condition. Additionally, the coronary artery disease segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of coronary artery disease globally and the continuous development of innovative drug-coated balloon catheters tailored for coronary interventions.



By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global drug-coated balloon catheter market in 2023 owing to the high volume of procedures performed in hospital settings, availability of specialized medical staff, and advanced infrastructure for interventional cardiology procedures. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for outpatient procedures, cost-effectiveness, and technological advancements allowing for more complex interventions in ambulatory settings.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and extensive research and development activities in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies across emerging economies.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Type, Product, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology

1.1. Study Objectives

1.2. Study Scope

1.3. Research Assumptions

1.4. Research Framework



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers Analysis

5.2. Restraints Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Threats Analysis

5.5. Trend Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

7. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Paclitaxel

7.3. Sirolimus

8. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Product Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Coronary Artery Disease

8.3. Peripheral Vascular Disease

9. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End-User Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Hospital

9.3. Clinics

9.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis

11. North America Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market

12. Europe Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market

13. Asia Pacific Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market

14. Latin America Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market

15. MEA Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market

16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Medtronic plc

17.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

17.3. Abbott Laboratories

17.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

17.5. Cook Medical LLC

17.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

17.7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

17.8. Cardinal Health, Inc.

17.9. Terumo Corporation

17.10. C.R. Bard, Inc. (acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

17.11. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

17.12. Nipro Corporation

17.13. Cordis Corporation (a Cardinal Health company)

17.14. Spectranetics Corporation (a Philips company)

17.15. iVascular S.L.U.

18. Conclusion



19. Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aww8ff

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.