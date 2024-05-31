Havila Kystruten AS: Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation

| Source: Havila Kystruten AS Havila Kystruten AS

Havila Kystruten AS published its Q1 2024 financial report on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, presented the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, May 31, 2024, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation from the call is attached, and a recording will be available on the Company's website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

HKY_1Q Presentation_31052024