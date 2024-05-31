United Renewables CEO Applauds Outcomes of Green Vision Summit, Aiming for Net-Zero by 2050





United Renewables CEO Chris Caldwell - Panel Discussion at Green Vision Summit

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Vision Summit & Expo (GVSE) 2024 held in Malta this year, brought together an exceptional array of speakers, exhibitors, and workshop leaders who shared invaluable insights and practical solutions addressing today's most pressing environmental challenges.

GVSE 2024 featured keynote speeches and expert-led workshops facilitated by specialists from a wide range of fields, including academics, students, green finance, sustainable healthcare innovators, green city innovators, renewable energy developers, sustainable transport solutions providers, and many more. These sessions offered attendees the latest innovations and best practices aimed at resource recovery and sustainability.

"We are immensely pleased with the outcomes we gained at GVSE 2024," stated Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables. "This event united global leaders who shared their expertise on sustainability and environmental activism. The wealth of information and resources provided will empower attendees to take action and contribute to achieving net-zero by 2050."

The highlight of the event was its focus on engaging youth. Over 60 children aged 9-13 participated in a workshop facilitated by Ootiboo, which used creative storytelling and problem-solving to foster the next generation of environmental stewards.

"The future of our planet depends on the actions of younger generations, and it's essential that we support them in developing the skills and knowledge needed to lead the way towards sustainability," Caldwell remarked. "We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that cultivate environmental leadership amongst youth. The children’s workshop at GVSE was a testament to this commitment, and we are proud to have contributed to its success."

"The summit served as a valuable resource for broader engagement, with key sessions recorded and soon to be available through the 'Conversations on Climate' podcast," Caldwell stated. "This initiative ensures that the insights and strategies discussed by notable speakers like Marc Buckley, Hjörtur Smárason and Evelyne Freitag, reach a wider audience. These recordings are enriching ongoing global discussions about practical and innovative solutions to climate change, helping to spread best practices and inspire action across various sectors and communities. We are grateful to Sabrina and the team at GSE Technologies for permitting us to film."

For further details about United Renewables and its diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy, please visit www.unitedrenewables.com .

All the video episodes from the Malta Green Vision can be found on the Conversations on Climate YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

All episodes of the Conversations on Climate Podcast can be found here .

About United Renewables:

United Renewables is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, dedicated to providing diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The company is committed to fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering businesses and communities through innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' Conversations on Climate podcast, now in its third season, offers enlightening insights on climate change. The podcast combines academic knowledge with practical industry experience, covering topics from leadership to green innovations. Season 3 provides a roadmap for professionals navigating the climate conundrum. For the latest episodes and updates, subscribe to the Conversations on Climate Channel on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Spotify.

You can find all related articles here.

To learn more about United Renewables and how you can contribute to a sustainable future, visit our website at www.unitedrenewables.com or our podcast: www.talkclimate.com

Contact Information:

Isabella Hawke – Sales and Marketing Consultant

United Renewables

Phone: +447624457139

Email: IIhawke@unitedrenewables.co.uk

Web: unitedrenewables.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ed70f7d-bf22-4ae8-8550-33dd54521d91