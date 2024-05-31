This press release does not constitute a tender offer and is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions where the Offer would not be permitted.

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the French-language press release which was published by Believe on May 31, 2024. In the event of any differences between this unofficial English-language press release and the official French-language press release, the official French-language press release shall prevail.

PRESS RELEASE DATED MAY 31, 2024

RELATING TO THE AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION REGARDING THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF BELIEVE

IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF

INITIATED BY UPBEAT BIDCO

This press release was prepared by Believe and made available to the public on May 31, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”).

In the context of the simplified public tender offer initiated by Upbeat BidCo (the “Offer”) for all Believes’ shares not held directly or indirectly by Upbeat BidCo on the date of the offer document prepared by Upbeat BidCo and filed with the AMF, Believe announces that the document containing the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Believe has been filed with the AMF and made available to the public on May 31, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF’s general regulation.

This document containing other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Believe is available on the websites of Believe ( https://www.believe.com ) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and is provided to the public free of charge at the registered office of Believe, 24 rue Toulouse Lautrec, 75017 Paris.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice of opening and the timetable of the Offer, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice setting out the content of the Offer and specifying the timetable and terms of its completion.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and should not be considered as constituting any form of solicitation for the purchase or sale of financial securities. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not intended to be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply.

Believe declines all responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

