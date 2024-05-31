Germany B2C E-Commerce Market & Online Payment Trends Report 2024 - Fashion Leads, FMCG Grows, and Player Overview

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Online Payment Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's retail sector is anticipated to exceed EUR 600 billion in 2024, with online sales contributing over 13%, reaching double-digit billions. Retail e-commerce sales are projected to surpass EUR 100 billion by 2027.

Social Commerce: A Key Driver in Consumer Engagement

Social commerce plays a vital role in Germany, leveraging platforms like Instagram and TikTok to enhance shopping. About 90% of German consumers view it positively, with over half making purchases this way. However, many companies haven't fully utilized social commerce, presenting a significant opportunity to boost customer engagement and market presence.

Payment Trends and Challenges in E-Commerce

In 2023, PayPal and payment by invoice were the leading B2C E-Commerce payment methods in Germany. Real-time transactions are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 24%, reaching over 3 billion transactions by 2026, with their share in transaction volume nearly doubling. Despite these advances, more than half of online merchants reported increased B2C E-Commerce fraud in 2023, highlighting the need for better security.

Germany's 2024 E-Commerce: Fashion Leads, FMCG Grows, and Player Overview

In 2023, fashion dominated Germany's B2C E-Commerce market, accounting for over 20% of sales. The FMCG sector is expected to see significant growth online in 2024. In April 2024, Amazon.de was the top B2C E-Commerce site, capturing over 20% of total traffic, while Temu emerged as a strong competitor with aggressive marketing and low pricing.

Key Questions Covered:

What is the forecasted value of retail E-Commerce sales in Germany by 2027?

What is the expected number of real-time transactions in Germany by 2026?

What were the leading B2C E-Commerce payment methods in Germany in 2023?

What percentage of online merchants reported an increase in B2C E-Commerce fraud in 2023?

What led to the dominance of fashion in Germany's 2023 E-Commerce?

Company Coverage:

Ali Baba Group

Amazon

Bauhaus

eBay

Hornbach

Ikea

Instagram

Kaufland

Lidl

Mediamarkt

META

Otto

PayPal

Rewe

Samsung

Temu

TikTok

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Germany

3.1. B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

B2C E-Commerce Market Trends, April 2024

Total Retail Sales Volume, in EUR billion, & Online Sales Share, in %, 2018-2024f

Online Sales Value, in EUR billion, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2024f

Total Change of Online Retail Sales, in EUR billion, 2017-2023

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2021-2027f

Share of B2C E-Commerce Making Up Total Retail Sales, 2023e & 2024f

Breakdown of Online Sales, by Marketplace Type, in %, 2022 & 2023

Breakdown of Attitude Towards the Future of B2C E-Commerce in the Next 5 Years, in % of Retail Decision Makers, September 2023

Share of Retail Decision Makers Who Assume That B2C E-Commerce Will Consolidate in the Coming Years, in %, September 2023

Top Areas of Potential For AI Use, in % of Retail Decision Makers, September 2023

Top Expectations Towards B2C E-Commerce Sales Volume, in % of Retail Decision Makers, September 2023

Factors of Influence on B2C E-Commerce in the Next 5 Years, in % of Retail Decision Makers, September 2023

3.2. Cross-Border Commerce Insights

Origin of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Purchases, in % of Internet Users, 2023

3.3. Social Commerce Trends

Social Commerce Trends, April 2024

Top Effects of Social Commerce, by Consumer Type, in % of Consumers, January 2024

3.4. Online Payments Market Overview

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2023

Share of PayPal Making Up Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2022 & 2023

Share of Respondents Who Used eCash in the Past 12 Months and Stated It as Their Preferred Online Payment Method, in %, April 2023

Total Number of Real-Time Transactions, in billions, 2021 & 2026f

Breakdown of Transaction Volume, by Payments Instrument, in % of Total Payment Transaction Volume, 2021 vs 2026f

Share of Online Merchants Who Identified an Increase in B2C E-Commerce Fraud, in %, 2023e

Share of Adults With a Digital-Only Bank Account, in %, 2022* & 2027f

3.5. B2C E-Commerce Delivery Market

Breakdown of Average B2C E-Commerce Delivery Cost Charged to Online Shoppers, in % of Online Merchants, 2023

Breakdown of Average B2C E-Commerce Delivery Time, in % of Online Merchants, 2023

Share of Online Shoppers For Who Fast Delivery Was a Deciding Criteria When Choosing a Shipping Service Provider, in %, 2023

Breakdown of Return Rates of Online Purchases, in % of Online Merchants, 2023e

Top 10 Strategies to Avoid Online Returns, in % of Online Merchants, 2023e

3.6. B2C E-Commerce Product Categories

Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Sales, by Product Category, in %, 2023

Share of Online Making Up Total Retail Sales, by Product Category, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022 & 2023

Annual Retail E-Commerce Sales Change, by Product Category, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2024

Total Online vs. Offline Retail Sales Change From 2019, by Product Category, in %, 2023

Breakdown of Formats in Online Sales, by Product Category, in %, 2023

Share of Online Sales Making Up Total Retail Sales, Food vs Non-Food, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2021-2023

Average Annual Online vs Offline Growth of Retail Sales, by Product Type, in % of Year-On-Year Growth, 2023

3.7. B2C E-Commerce Player Overview

Channels Through Which Stationary Retailers Sell Online, in % of Stationary Retailers, 2021-2023

Top B2C E-Commerce & Shopping Websites Ranking, % of Total Traffic Share, April 2024

Top B2C E-Commerce Marketplace Websites Ranking, % of Total Traffic Share, April 2024

Top Retail Websites, by Visits in Mil, Bounce Rate in %, and Pages Per Visit, March 2024

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Platform Temu's Market Entry, May 2024

