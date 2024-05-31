Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Revises Earnings Announcement date for Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (“Mesa”) (NASDAQ:MLAB) will not issue its 2024 financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 today as previously communicated. The earnings announcement has been delayed as we work to finalize our year end audit which is focused on finalizing the calculations and technical accounting for previously-announced impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill related to our Clinical Genomics and Biopharmaceutical Development divisions and the purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of GKE.



Mesa’s Form 10-K filing deadline with the SEC is June 14, 2024.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life sciences tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

