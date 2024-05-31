Global Cat Care Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028: Cat Care Market Forecast to Register CAGR of 5% Over 2023-2028, Reaching $70.72 Billion by 2028

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Care Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cat Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The cat care market consists of the retail sale of cat food, cat litter, and cat treats & milk. The cat food segment consists of dry cat food, kitten food, and moist cat food. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.
- The global cat care market had total revenues of $55.21 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12.69 billion kilograms in 2023.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $70.72 billion by the end of 2028.
Key Questions Answered:
- What was the size of the global cat care market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global cat care market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cat care market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global cat care market?
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global cat care market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global cat care market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key cat care market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global cat care market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Company Profiles
- Nestle
- Mars, Incorporated
- The J.M. Smucker Co
- Inaba-Petfood Co Ltd
- Agrolimen S.A.
- Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH
- Real Pet Food Company Ltd
- EBOS Group Ltd
- Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd
- Intersand group
- PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk
- Bolton Group BV
- Unicharm Corp
- Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH
- Doggy AB
- Aixia Corp
- RCL Foods Ltd
- Daejoo Co., Ltd.
- Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH
- MPM Products Ltd
- Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS
- Afgri Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- Champion Petfoods LP
- ADM Animal Nutrition Inc
- Colgate-Palmolive Co
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Market value
- Market volume
- Category segmentation
- Geography segmentation
- Market share
- Competitive landscape
Global Cat Care
- Market Overview
- Market Data
- Market Segmentation
- Market outlook
- Five forces analysis
Cat Care in Asia-Pacific
Cat Care in Europe
Cat Care in France
Cat Care in Germany
Cat Care in Australia
Cat Care in Brazil
Cat Care in Canada
Cat Care in China
Cat Care in India
Cat Care in Indonesia
Cat Care in Italy
Cat Care in Japan
Cat Care in Mexico
Cat Care in The Netherlands
Cat Care in North America
Cat Care in Scandinavia
Cat Care in Singapore
Cat Care in South Africa
Cat Care in South Korea
Cat Care in Spain
Cat Care in Switzerland
Cat Care in Turkey
Cat Care in The United Kingdom
Cat Care in The United States
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os065x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.