Global Cat Care Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028: Cat Care Market Forecast to Register CAGR of 5% Over 2023-2028, Reaching $70.72 Billion by 2028

The cat care market consists of the retail sale of cat food, cat litter, and cat treats & milk. The cat food segment consists of dry cat food, kitten food, and moist cat food. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global cat care market had total revenues of $55.21 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12.69 billion kilograms in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $70.72 billion by the end of 2028.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global cat care market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global cat care market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cat care market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global cat care market?

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global cat care market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global cat care market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key cat care market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global cat care market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

