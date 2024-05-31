Analysis of the Global Sepsis Pipeline, 2024 with Insights on 30+ Companies and 35+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Thymosin Alpha 1 (Sci Clone Pharmaceuticals) and Enibarcimab (AdrenoMed)

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 35+ pipeline drugs in Sepsis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Sepsis Emerging Drugs



Thymosin Alpha 1: Sci Clone Pharmaceuticals

Thymosin alpha 1, referred to as thymalfasin, is a synthetic 28-amino acid peptide with multiple biological activities primarily directed towards immune response enhancement. SciClone developed and launched Thymosin alpha 1, under the trade name Zadaxin, for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections. The drug is also being developed for the treatment of COVID 2019 infections. Scientific and clinical studies have shown that Thymosin alpha 1 helps to stimulate and direct the body's immune response to eradicate infectious diseases, such as HBV, HCV, bacterial, and fungal infections; to fight certain cancers such as melanoma and liver cancer; and to enhance response to vaccines. Clinical trials have shown that Thymosin alpha 1 improves survival in patients in intensive care units being treated for sepsis from severe bacterial infections. The therapy is being evaluated in Phase III stage to treat Sepsis. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.



Enibarcimab: AdrenoMed AG

Enibarcimab (HAM8101; former name: Adrecizumab) a clinical-stage, first-in-class drug targeting loss of vascular integrity. The strong rationale for Enibarcimab is supported by the elegance of its mode of action, a monoclonal antibody that on binding to its target Adrenomedullin preserves its functionality as regulator of vascular integrity. Enibarcimab targets Adrenomedullin (ADM), a vasoprotective peptide hormone. ADM that remains in the bloodstream, however, has a different effect, one that helps mitigate sepsis: promoting stability of the endothelial barrier by restoring the cell junctions between endothelial cells that ordinarily regulate molecule transport and leakage. In health, levels of ADM in the bloodstream and extravascular space are in equilibrium so that endothelial barrier integrity is maintained and blood pressure remains normal. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.



M 6229: Matisse Pharmaceuticals

Matisse's platform technology is based on the discovery that in many patients suffering from sepsis, proteins called histones are released by the innate immune system and dying cells into the blood stream, where they are toxic to other cells. Due to a self-enforcing cascade, people may die from organ failure within one or two days. Preclinical results have shown that by neutralizing the toxic histones with Matisse's product M6229, the negative cascade is terminated by neutralization of cationic histones by anionic M6229. Matisse claims to have identified an elegant solution for treating one of the major complications in sepsis by using a non-anticoagulant fraction of heparin called M6229 to neutralize toxic circulatory histones .Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.



SNIPR 001: SNIPR Biome

SNIPR001 is a novel, orally-administered antibiotic that is designed to precisely target difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. It is developed using SNIPR Biome's CRISPR-Guided VectorsT (CGVT Technology), which is designed to deliver CRISPR reagents into target bacterial cells. SNIPR001 is designed to target certain E. coli bacteria in the gut and thus prevent their translocation to the bloodstream, without affecting beneficial bacteria in the microbiome. It contains four CRISPR-armed phages that selectively target and eliminate E. coli strains that are resistant to fluoroquinolone, with demonstrated efficacy in animal disease models. Currently, the drug is in preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of sepsis.



Sepsis: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Sepsis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Sepsis

There are approx. 30+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Sepsis. The companies which have their Sepsis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Sci Clone Pharmaceuticals.

Phases



This report covers around 35+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Sepsis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Recombinant Fusion Proteins

Small Molecule

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene Therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Sepsis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Sepsis drugs.

