Motorcycles Global Industry Guide 2019-2028 - Global Motorcycles Market Experiences Continued Growth, Dominated by Asia-Pacific Region

The Global Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The motorcycles market consists of all on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.
- Mopeds are two-wheeled vehicles with an engine capacity of less than 50cc. They are generally equipped for both motorized and non-motorized propulsion, and have a restricted maximum speed. Any powered two-wheeler that is not a moped is classified as a motorcycle (The term 'scooter' refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension and/or has a step-through chassis. Depending on its engine capacity, a scooter may be classified as either a moped or a motorcycle).
- Market volume reflects the number of new motorcycles and mopeds sold each year. The market value is calculated by multiplying the manufacturers' list price by the market volume.
- All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
- The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $124.58 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2018 and 2023.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 59.53 million units in 2023.
- The Asia-Pacific accounts for 63.2% of the global market share in 2023.
