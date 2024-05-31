Motorcycles Global Industry Guide 2019-2028 - Global Motorcycles Market Experiences Continued Growth, Dominated by Asia-Pacific Region

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycles Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The motorcycles market consists of all on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.

Mopeds are two-wheeled vehicles with an engine capacity of less than 50cc. They are generally equipped for both motorized and non-motorized propulsion, and have a restricted maximum speed. Any powered two-wheeler that is not a moped is classified as a motorcycle (The term 'scooter' refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension and/or has a step-through chassis. Depending on its engine capacity, a scooter may be classified as either a moped or a motorcycle).

Market volume reflects the number of new motorcycles and mopeds sold each year. The market value is calculated by multiplying the manufacturers' list price by the market volume.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $124.58 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 59.53 million units in 2023.

The Asia-Pacific accounts for 63.2% of the global market share in 2023.

