Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Pipeline Insights Report, 2024 Featuring Analysis of Roxadustat (FibroGen), SPP-003 (SBI Pharmaceuticals), and More

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Chemotherapy Induced Anemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Emerging Drugs



Roxadustat: FibroGen

Roxadustat, a hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, promotes coordinated erythropoiesis through increasing endogenous erythropoietin, improving iron availability, and reducing hepcidin. Administration of roxadustat has been shown to increase red blood cell production while maintaining plasma erythropoietin levels within or near normal physiologic range in multiple subpopulations of CKD patients, including in the presence of inflammation, and without a need for supplemental intravenous iron. Roxadustat is currently approved in China, Japan, Europe, Chile, and South Korea for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter for the roxadustat NDA filing for the treatment of CKD anemia in August 2021. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S., Europe, and China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in a Phase 2 U.S. trial for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia(CIA).



SPP-003: SBI Pharmaceuticals

SBI Pharmaceuticals Co., which researches and develops pharmaceuticals, health foods, and cosmetics using 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA) has submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a phase-1 clinical trial on a formulation including 5-ALA for treating anemia caused by cancer chemotherapy. Formulations including 5-ALA are expected to improve symptoms of anemia by activating the hematopoietic capability. 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA): An amino acid created in mitochondria. It is an important substance that serves as protein material related to energy production in the form of hemes and cytochromes, and its productivity is known to decrease with age. 5-ALA is contained in shochu distillation remnants, red wine and food such as radish sprouts. It is also known as a material forming chloroplasts in plants.



Chemotherapy Induced Anemia: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Chemotherapy Induced Anemia



There are approx. 3+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chemotherapy Induced Anemia. The companies which have their Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, FibroGen.



Phases



This report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



Chemotherapy Induced Anemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chemotherapy Induced Anemia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drugs.



Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Report Insights

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive Drugs Assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drugs?

How many Chemotherapy Induced Anemia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chemotherapy Induced Anemia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chemotherapy Induced Anemia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

FibroGen

Zydus Cadila

SBI Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

Roxadustat

Desidustat

Aminolevulinic Acid

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs4a38

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.