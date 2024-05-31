Global Quantum Cryptography Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Crypta Labs, Cryptomathic, IBM, ISARA, NEC, Nokia, Post-Quantum, Quantum Machines, Quantum Xchange, Qubitekk and Quintessence Labs

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Cryptography Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Quantum Cryptography Market, is set to surpass US$245.8 million in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



The Quantum Cryptography Market Is Witnessing Rapid Growth Driven by Escalating Cybersecurity Concerns and Advancements in Quantum Computing Technology



The quantum cryptography market is witnessing rapid growth driven by escalating cybersecurity concerns and advancements in quantum computing technology. As traditional cryptographic methods face vulnerabilities from quantum computing, the demand for secure communication solutions has surged, propelling the market forward. Key drivers of market growth include the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives across industries, and growing awareness about the need for future-proof encryption methods.



Opportunities in the quantum cryptography market abound, particularly in sectors such as government and defence, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and critical infrastructure protection. The adoption of quantum cryptography offers these industries the promise of unconditionally secure communication channels, ensuring the protection of sensitive data and critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks. Additionally, advancements in quantum cryptographic hardware and software technologies present opportunities for innovation and the development of new applications and use cases.



However, the market also faces significant challenges that may impede its growth trajectory. Key challenges include the complexity and cost associated with implementing quantum cryptographic solutions, interoperability issues with existing IT infrastructure, and the limited availability of skilled professionals with expertise in quantum cryptography. Moreover, regulatory and compliance requirements, particularly in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare, pose additional challenges to market adoption.



Rising Technical Complexities Hinder the Market Growth



One of the significant restraining factors for the quantum cryptography market is the rising technical complexities associated with the implementation of quantum-safe security solutions. While quantum cryptography offers unparalleled security benefits, its adoption is impeded by the intricate technical requirements and challenges involved in integrating these solutions into existing infrastructure. Firstly, the transition from classical to quantum cryptography requires a fundamental shift in the underlying technology and infrastructure. Traditional cryptographic methods rely on mathematical algorithms that may become vulnerable to attacks from quantum computers. As a result, organizations need to invest in upgrading their systems to accommodate quantum-safe encryption protocols, which often involves substantial technical expertise and resources.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Cyberattacks in Digitalization Era Driving the Market Growth

Rising Demand for Next-Generation Security Solutions for Cloud and IoT Technologies

Increasing Need for Integrated Solutions Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Rising Technical Complexities Hinder the Market Growth

Commercialization of Quantum Cryptography Hinder the Market Growth

Lack of Expertise Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Spur in Demand for Security Solutions Across Industry Verticals

Market Expansion Opportunities for the Market Players

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising quantum cryptography prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by Component

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Software

Encryption Algorithms

Key Management Solutions

Other Software

Market Segment by Hardware

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Devices

Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG)

Quantum Cryptography Communication Systems

Other Hardware

Market Segment by Application

Network Security

Data Centre Security

Secure Communication

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Other Application

Market Segment by Industry Vertical

Government and Defence

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Aerospace

Other Verticals

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Quantum Cryptography Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Crypta Labs

Cryptomathic

HP Development Company

IBM

ISARA

MagiQ Technologies, Inc.

NEC

Nokia

Post-Quantum

Quantum Machines Ltd.

Quantum Xchange

Qubitekk

Quintessence Labs

SecureRF

Toshiba

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ljm85

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.