Global Medium & Heavy Trucks Industry Almanac 2019-2028

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium & Heavy Trucks Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medium & Heavy Trucks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The medium and heavy trucks market includes commercial vehicles (CV), buses and coaches (BC), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and heavy buses and coaches (HBCs).

The weight of CV and BC segments varies between 3.51 to 16 tonnes and includes pick-ups and vans where they fall into this weight range.

The weight of HCV and HBC segments cover weight over 16 tonnes. The converted trucks and buses are excluded from our scope.

The market volume includes the number of newly registered vehicles in any given year.

The market value is calculated by multiplying the average manufacturer selling price (MSP) by the market volume. It excludes all taxes and levies.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global medium & heavy trucks market recorded revenues of $2.48 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 25.89 million units in 2023.

The growth of the global medium & heavy trucks market is propelled by the expansion of the transportation industry and concurrent infrastructure development. As the transportation sector experiences steady growth, fueled by increased demand for the movement of goods and people, there arises a corresponding need for robust transportation solutions, including medium and heavy trucks, to support these activities efficiently. The global road transportation services industry stood at $2.45 trillion in 2023, an increase of 3.9% from the previous year.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global medium & heavy trucks market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global medium & heavy trucks market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global medium & heavy trucks market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global medium & heavy trucks market?

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global medium & heavy trucks market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global medium & heavy trucks market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key medium & heavy trucks market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global medium & heavy trucks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Companies Profiled:

Daimler Financial Services

Volkswagen

Isuzu Motors

AB Volvo

Hino Motors, Ltd.

CNH Industrial

PACCAR

Beiqi Foton Motor

China FAW Group

Mahindra & Mahindra

Eicher Motors

Hyundai Motor

Tata Motors

KG Mobility

Ashok Leyland

Kamaz

GAZ

Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Dongfeng Motor Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yx5sx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.