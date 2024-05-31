Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size To Worth USD 62.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.86%

New York, United States , May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size is to Grow from USD 38.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 62.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 4.86% during the projected period.





In addition to essential macronutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, plants also need secondary macronutrients in relatively large amounts for proper growth and development. sulphur, calcium, and magnesium are some of these supplemental nutrients. For the plant to create and maintain its cell walls, calcium is necessary. It also promotes root development and the flow of other nutrients throughout the plant. Additionally, maintaining appropriate soil fertility levels through fertilization techniques is necessary for the use of secondary macronutrients in agriculture. This enhances crop yield, quality, and resilience to environmental challenges, ultimately paving the way for sustainable agricultural production. Reduced crop yield, declined growth, and yellowing of the leaves are caused by insufficient amounts of secondary macronutrients. Secondary macronutrients are provided to crops and soil to preserve soil health and supply vital elements, hence preventing these nutritional shortages. Farmers are realizing the importance of healthy soil, driving up the demand for secondary macronutrients like sulphur, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients improve soil structure, reduce toxicity, and help plants absorb essential macronutrients, leading to healthier crops and higher yields. More farmers are adopting balanced fertilization to improve soil productivity as agriculture moves towards eco-friendly practices. Furthermore, extensive farming practices have reduced soil nutrient levels, especially in emerging nations. Fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients are being promoted by governments and agricultural associations as a way to rejuvenate soils, enhance crop health, and guarantee food security. Additionally, secondary macronutrients are vital for plant health, but misuse can harm the environment. Excessive application can lead to nutrient runoff into water sources, causing eutrophication and harming aquatic life. Additionally, their production emits greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming. Finding eco-friendly alternatives for these nutrients is crucial for sustainable agriculture.

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nutrients (Calcium, Sulphur, and Magnesium), By Form (Liquid Form, and Dry Form), By Crop Type (Cereals, Grains, Oilseeds, Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The calcium segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global secondary macronutrients market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the nutrients, the global secondary macronutrients market is divided into calcium, magnesium, and sulphur. Among these, the calcium segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global secondary macronutrients during the projected timeframe. Calcium promotes the proper development of roots system, a healthy fruit set, and production of quality fruits.

The dry form segment is anticipated dominate the global secondary macronutrients market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global secondary macronutrients market is divided into liquid form and dry form. Among these, the dry form segment is anticipated to dominate the global secondary macronutrients market during the projected timeframe. Dry forms of secondary macronutrients offer convenience for farmers, being easy to handle, transport, and more affordable compared to liquid forms, especially beneficial for those needing large quantities, with the added advantage of longer shelf life.

The fruits & vegetables segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Secondary macronutrients market during the estimated period.

Based on the crop type, the global secondary macronutrients market is divided into cereals, grains, oilseeds, pulses, and fruits & vegetables. Among these, the fruits & vegetables segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Secondary macronutrients market during the estimated period. In developed nations like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, more people are embracing vegetarian diets, prioritizing fruits and vegetables for their nutritional needs, thereby increasing demand and production for these crops.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global secondary macronutrients market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global secondary macronutrients market over the forecast period. This region's farmers are growing more aware of the role that secondary macronutrients such sulphur, calcium, and magnesium play in raising crop yields and quality. The market for secondary macronutrient products has expanded as a result of growing emphasis on soil health and nutrient management, as well as measures by local governments to support balanced fertilization. Countries including China and India have a significant influence on the agricultural environment in the Asia Pacific area. Rice, sugar beet, fruits, vegetables, cereals, and grains are a few of the significant crops they grow in vast amounts. The increasing economies and urbanization of the Asia-Pacific region are driving up demand for high-quality agricultural products, which makes more crop output and sustainability necessary. Growing awareness of nutrient deficiencies and the benefits of fertilizers based on secondary macronutrients is what is driving regional market expansion.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global secondary macronutrients market during the projected timeframe. Europe's primary focus on sustainable agriculture has led to an increased demand for fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients. Soil health is promoted by the Green Deal of the European Union and other extensive environmental regulations in the area. These rules promote balanced fertilization, organic farming methods, and the use of additional macronutrients for increased crop yield and soil regeneration. As consumers look for healthier, chemical-free produce, organic farming has steadily increased throughout Europe. Organic farming methods require the natural replacement of soil minerals, which in turn increases the demand for secondary macronutrient fertilizers such as magnesium and sulphur. These nutrients are essential for crop health and soil quality maintenance.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global secondary macronutrients market include The Mosaic Company, Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile), Haifa Group, Agrium Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Coromandel International Limited, Sinofert Holdings Limited, Tessenderlo Group, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Uralkali PJSC and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) has agreed to take over 75% of Industrial Commodity Holdings (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)'s agricultural input industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global secondary macronutrients market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Nutrients

Calcium

Sulphur

Magnesium

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Form

Liquid Form

Dry Form

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Crop Type

Cereals

Grains

Oilseeds

Pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



