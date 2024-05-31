Global Factoring Market Report 2024: Growing Cross-Border Trade Activities Drives Growth - A $5238.82 Billion by 2028

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factoring Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The factoring market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $3590.13 billion in 2023 to $3876.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be ascribed to robust economic growth in emerging markets, a surge in trading activities, an increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and a growing demand for working capital.
The factoring market size is expected to grow to $5238.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to the increasing trend of globalization and cross-border payments, a heightened level of government support, and the expanding transportation sector. Noteworthy trends expected in the forecast period encompass the adoption of cloud-based factoring platforms, the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, and a surge in strategic partnerships and collaborations.
The anticipated expansion of the factoring market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of cross-border trade activities. Cross-border trade involves billing, collection, and customer support operations related to the import, export, or transit of capacity or power under specific license conditions. Factoring serves cross-border trade firms by providing immediate cash flow through the sale of receivables to another company. This enables them to optimize borrowing capacity and access resources essential for sustained global competition. Notably, in February 2022, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) reported a historic high of $28.5 trillion in total world trade in 2021, signifying a 25% increase from 2020. This underscores the role of rising cross-border trade activities in propelling the factoring market's growth.
Government support is poised to be a significant driver of factoring market growth in the future. Various governments globally are actively supporting the factoring sector to foster innovative solutions that better serve the industry. For example, in June 2023, the Colombian Association of Electronic Factoring (ASOFACE) and Fintech Floid organized the Open Finance to automate the Factoring industry event in Bogota, supported by the Financial Services Cluster, Asobancaria, and the Bogota Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, in July 2022, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiated the TReDS platform to assist small firms in meeting working capital requirements through invoice discounting, addressing fundamental financing challenges for MSMEs. This increasing government support is expected to generate substantial demand for the factoring market.
A prominent trend in the factoring market is the focus on product innovation. Leading companies in the market are dedicated to introducing innovative solutions to maintain their market positions. For instance, in December 2022, Kyriba launched Kyriba Receivables Finance, an advanced factoring solution streamlining invoice processing and providing an easy-to-use platform for payment management. This solution enhances visibility into cash flow, facilitates monitoring and managing customer accounts, and offers automated payment processing. It also includes a secure, real-time dashboard for up-to-date information on invoices and payments, along with access to various financing and credit options.
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is another notable trend in the factoring market. Major factoring firms are leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, enhancing their product portfolios. AI is applied to detect fraudulent activities in factoring operations, improving security and helping businesses and lenders avoid losses. For instance, in September 2022, FactorFox Software introduced FactorFox Mobile Optical Character Recognition (OCR), an AI-based factoring application, enabling quick and accurate scanning of invoices to automate documentation and expedite operations.
In January 2022, FundThrough's acquisition of BlueVine aimed to accelerate its expansion strategy in the U.S. market, doubling its client base and extending the largest AI-powered invoice funding platform in North America. BlueVine, a U.S.-based fintech company, specializes in providing invoice factoring solutions for small enterprises.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Recourse; Non-Recourse
- By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises
- By Category: International; Domestic
- By Application: Transportation; Healthcare; Construction; Manufacturing; Other Applications
Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3876.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5238.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Profiled:
- Societe Generale
- BNP Paribas
- China Construction Bank
- Deutsche Bank
- HSBC
- Barclays Bank
- JP Morgan Chase
- Mizuho Financial Group
- Wells Fargo
- Eurobank
- one PMF Capital
- Sheng Ye Capital
- Velotrade
- India Factoring and Finance Solutions
- Freightnet
- Tim Finance
- Business Capital Financial Group
- Work Capital
- Cash flow Finance
- IDS
- Oceana
- Globalia Conseil
- Credit Agricole
- Bibby Factor France
- PMF
- Finiata
- Kurn Rechtsanwalte
- Eurofactor Credit
- Arvato Financial Solutions
- CRX Markets
- Unicredit Bank
- SberFactoring
- EXIMBANK
- Finora Bank
- VTB Factoring
- TAM Finans
- IFIS Finance I.F.N
- Instant Factoring
- OTP Factoring
- SME Banking Club
- DSA Factors
- REV Capital
- Rosenthal & Rosenthal
- The Southern Bank Company
- American Receivable
- Factor Funding
- Banco do Brasil
- Caixa Economica Federal
- Santander Brasil
- Factors Chain International Argentina (FCI Argentina)
- Fintech Floid
- Supervielle Factoring
- Dar Al Tawreeq
- Reem Finance PJSC
- iFund Factoring Forfaiting Services
- Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company
- Lendo
- Asyaf Investments
- ING Factoring
- Halperin Consulting Group
- Platinum Financing Group
- Afreximbank
- FirstRand Bank
- Stanbic Bank
- NMB Bank
