Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, NY from June 4-6, 2024.



Management will participate in a Fireside Chat on June 6th at 11:30 AM EDT. The webcast is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90 days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

