HealthPRO Canada Delivers Tangible Sustainability Strategies to Empower Healthcare Organizations

Oakville, ON, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada’s third annual Sustainability Rounds event recently brought together more than 200 stakeholders from across the supply chain to collaborate and learn practical tactics to shape a more sustainable future for healthcare.

The event, Beyond the Buzz: Real Strategies for Tangible Results, held on April 30, 2024, is the latest example of HealthPRO Canada’s commitment to provide members and suppliers with tangible solutions they can leverage to accelerate their social and environmental impact, as they continue to care for Canadians.

“As Canada’s national group contracting provider for healthcare, we have a responsibility and hold a unique position within the supply chain, to bring hospitals and healthcare suppliers together, to share information, resources and best practices and help reduce our environmental footprint,” says Christine Donaldson, President and CEO, HealthPRO Canada. “Our annual Sustainability Rounds event is an opportunity to further the conversation and more importantly, the action required to care for our planet as we continue to care for patients.”

The half-day virtual forum featured discussions on building an effective business case for sustainability, harnessing the latest Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) research to adopt sustainable protocols and tips on how to use reporting software and tools to support carbon-conscious decisions that have a positive impact on the environment.

In her keynote address, Tanis Ostermann, Principal & Founder of CanSustain, a Manitoba-based sustainability consultancy, encouraged all players in the Canadian healthcare supply chain to leverage principles of the circular economy to achieve their sustainability goals.

The plenary panel discussion tackled how to build a business case for sustainability, where panelists encouraged organizations to connect with internal champions, look at qualitative returns on their environmental action and consider the costs of inaction.

In addition, Sustainability Rounds also featured a live demonstration of HealthPRO Canada’s proprietary digital impact assessment tools which help member healthcare facilities make informed purchasing decisions and measure their environmental footprint associated with certain products.

To learn more about HealthPRO Canada’s Sustainability Rounds, you can read the report here.

About HealthPRO Canada:

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.