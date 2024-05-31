Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market is Expected to Reach $2.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Increased research and development investments from biopharmaceutical corporations are the main driving force behind the market's expansion. Over the last two decades, these companies have significantly boosted their R&D spending. By 2023, a wide range of medicines and vaccines are being researched and developed in various therapeutic areas, including COVID-19, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and Alzheimer's. The adoption of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) in R&D enables reliable measurements, providing a scientific understanding of drug engineering.
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$1.2 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$2.6 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.0%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Product Type, Mode, Application, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Healthcare costs are on the rise in developing nations
|Key Market Driver
|Increasing demand for enhancing the quality of manufacturing processes
Furthermore, this technology reduces drug development timelines by offering predictive qualitative and quantitative models through advanced multicomponent PAT analyzers. This acceleration leads to faster drug approvals and quicker market entry. As a result, the increase in R&D investments from biopharmaceutical firms and government allocations in emerging nations drives the global utilization of sophisticated PAT instruments.
Based on the type of type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market has been segmented into—liquid chromatography/HPLC, GC Chromatography, mass spectrometry, real-time PCR/QPCR, NGS, NMR spectroscopy, raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy, particle counters and imaging, dynamic light scattering and other technologies. In 2023, the liquid chromatography segment dominated the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market with the highest share. The widespread use of this method for evaluating the quality of biopharmaceutical drugs significantly contributes to the expansion of this sector.
Based on product type, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market has been segmented into— analyzers, sensors & probes, samples, and software. The analyzers segment holds a leading position in the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, and this trend is anticipated to persist in the foreseeable future. The primary driver of this segment's dominance is the continuous evolution of process analytical techniques, which contribute to improved operational efficiency and reduced process cycle times. Within this segment, various biopharmaceutical process analytical products including analyzers, sensors & probes, samplers, and software are utilized across both research and manufacturing processes to evaluate a wide range of quality attributes in samples.
Based on mode, the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, has been segmented into- on-line measurement, off-line measurement, at-line measurement, and in-line measurement. In 2024, online measurement segment hold the major share. The increased research and development spending by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, coupled with rising government funding in developing countries, is propelling the global adoption of advanced Process Analytical Technology (PAT) instruments.
Based on application, the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market is broadly segmented into vaccines, cell and gene therapy, biosimilars & biologics, hormonal therapy and other applications. The biosimilars & biologics segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market in 2024. The surge in this market segment can primarily be attributed to the ease of vaccine utilization, their cost-effectiveness, and the increasing number of emerging startups and newcomers focused on drug development.
The biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America commanded the largest share of the market in 2023. The significant influence of North America's market originates primarily from its strong biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry, widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and stringent FDA supervision of drug approval and safety protocols. Moreover, market growth in the region is propelled by increased investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research initiatives and a growing need for biologics.
Prominent Players of Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Waters Corporation (US)
- Bruker Corporation (US)
- Emerson Electric Co. (US)
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US)
- Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
- and Among others
This report has segmented the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market based on type, product type, mode, application, and region.
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market, by Type
- Liquid Chromatography/HPLC
- GAS Chromatography (GC)
- Mass Spectrometry
- Real-Time PCR/QPCR
- NGS
- NMR Spectroscopy
- Raman Spectroscopy
- Infrared Spectroscopy
- Particle Counters and Imaging
- Differential Light Scattering
- Other Techniques
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market, by Product Type
- Analyzers
- Sensor and Probes
- Samples
- Software
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market, by Mode
- On-line Measurement
- Off-line Measurement
- At-line Measurement
- In-line Measurement
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market, by Application
- Vaccines
- Cell and Gene Therapy
- Biosimilars & Biologics
- Hormonal Therapy
- Other Application
Biopharmaceutical Process Analytical Technology Market, by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Process analytical technology manufacturers, suppliers, and providers
- Biopharmaceutical firms
- Contract research and manufacturing organizations
- Academic and private research institutions
- Research and Development (R&D) Companies
- Medical Research Laboratories
- Regulatory Agencies
- Quality Control and Assurance
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
- Environmental and Safety Regulatory Bodies
- Public and Private Research Institutions
- Third-party Testing Laboratories
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market based on type, product type, mode, application, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)
- To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market
- To analyze key growth opportunities in the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East & Africa
- To profile the key players in the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies
- To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global biopharmaceutical process analytical technology market, such as product launches; agreements; expansions; and mergers & acquisitions.
