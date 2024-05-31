SNDL to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Canada’s largest private-sector regulated products platform, today announced that Zach George, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5, 2024.



DATE: June 5, 2024

TIME: 10:30 a.m. EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

This will be a live, interactive online event through which investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Reported improved revenue in eight of the last nine quarters, showcasing the benefits of the Company’s vertical integration strategy and continued optimizations across all operating segments.

Increased gross profit by 55% year over year, largely driven by productivity initiatives in the Cannabis Operations segment, which achieved positive gross profit for the first time since inception.

Showcased improved operating income across all segments, including Cannabis Operations which achieved positive operating income for the first quarter.

Completed the assignment of four Dutch Love stores to Nova Cannabis to support the expansion of the Value Buds banner into British Columbia.

SNDL received Nasdaq approval for its SunStream USA structure, which creates attractive optionality for SNDL to deploy additional investment capital into the SunStream USA Group structure, improving the return potential of attractive U.S. cannabis assets in growing markets.

About SNDL

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL." SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Firesale Cannabis. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities, and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, Versus, Value Buds, and Vacay. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information on SNDL, please go to https://sndl.com/ .

