KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5th, 2024.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Vje9v6

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the next KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference featuring an innovative group of companies from across the sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “In partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications, we’ll be holding a series of fireside chats with sell-side analysts in order to encourage investor engagement and meaningful discussions.”

“This is the 21st Virtual Cannabis Conference that KCSA has hosted with the OTC Markets, and the timing is particularly opportune given the recent news surrounding the news that the DEA has initiated the rescheduling of cannabis from a Schedule 1 substance to Schedule 3,” stated Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. “We have top-tier companies and sell-side analysts across the cannabis industry participating on June 5th and we look forward to hearing each groups insights and perspectives as we head into an exciting time for the overall industry.”

June 5th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com