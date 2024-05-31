ECO Canada's latest release on the environmental workforce: “Green Goals and Great Opportunities: Canada's Environmental Labour Demand Forecast to 2033.”

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, a leading organization dedicated to advancing environmental careers and the environmental workforce, has released its latest national research findings on "Green Goals and Great Opportunities: Canada’s Environmental Labour Demand Forecast to 2033." This report sheds light on the current state of Canada's cross-sectoral and multidisciplinary environmental workforce, by providing a snapshot of employment and hiring needs to 2033.

“The consequences of climate change are unprecedented for our population, the environment, and our economy. By supporting research and reports like the one from ECO Canada, we are working together to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. These findings in the environmental sector will help us to address labour shortages and to achieve Canada’s goal of a net zero economy.” - Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages.

This Canada environmental labour demand outlook provides valuable insights into both the environmental workforce today and its evolution throughout the next decade of employment for the country overall, by industry, by specialization, by occupation, and by region.

Report highlights:

A growing workforce…: our outlook estimates that, over the next decade, the workforce will require 480,510 additional environmental workers across all industries.



…Generating labour shortages: these job openings will lead to labour market shortages for certain occupations like management occupations, occupations requiring a university degree, a college diploma, or an apprenticeship.

Filling the retirement gap: one in five Canadian workers will be reaching retirement age within the next decade, with two-thirds of these job openings requiring post-secondary education or managerial expertise. The skill gaps resulting from the incoming wave of retirements are compounded by the workforce demands of the expanding environmental sector.

The data and insights from this report can help inform business, policy, program, and career decisions. It can help bust myths and reveal opportunities for industries, employers, government, communities, academia, and individuals. After all, environmental talent in every industry and discipline will be essential for Canada to reach a sustainable, prosperous, inclusive, and equitable future.

Download the full National report here.

Because the environmental labour needs can vary from one province to another considering specificities, ECO Canada has also released targeted environmental labour demand outlooks for the Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada provinces. These reports can be downloaded as follow:

These reports were funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.





About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

