Apollo to Present at the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced that Grant Kvalheim, President of Athene, will present at the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 8:35 am ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on Apollo and Athene’s Investor Relations websites at ir.apollo.com and ir.athene.com. For those unable to join live, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $671 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with $320 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2024, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

