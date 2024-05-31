AutoScheduler Named an AJOT Top 50 Logistics Tech Company

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, has been named for the third consecutive year a Top 50 Logistics Tech Company by the American Journal of Transportation (AJOT). Those named to this list include innovative solutions for transportation and warehousing operations. AutoScheduler was selected because of its Centralized Warehouse Orchestration platform, AutoPilot Central, which gives companies a centralized view of multi-site information to mitigate risk better.

"We are pleased to be recognized again as a Top Logistics Tech Company, especially for our new Centralized Warehouse Orchestration solution,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This unique technology came about as many of our clients run multiple sites with different WMS systems. Using AutoPilot Central, top supply chain executives can quickly rank the sites to see what areas are at risk and take corrective action to mitigate that risk.”

According to the article in AJOT introducing the Top 50 Logistics Tech Companies, “Logistics technology is an expanding market that is driving digital transformation and enabling optimization across the entire supply chain. A 2024 report from MHI and Deloitte found that 55% of supply chain leaders surveyed are increasing tech investments, with 88% planning to spend over $1 million and 44% spending over $10 million.”

The winners of the Top 50 Logistics Tech Companies include innovative solutions for data-driven visibility, AI, Process Automation, Generative AI, and API Integration.

AutoScheduler’s Centralized Warehouse Orchestration aggregates multi-site AutoScheduler data and combines the data with prescriptive analytics to allow executives to gain a bird’s eye view of the entire distribution network. Top supply chain officers can see which areas across the network are out-of-tolerance and take corrective action to mitigate risk before chaos happens.

“The average warehouse sees over 30,000 changes per day from modifications in transportation plans, manufacturing schedules, order & priority, and labor & equipment availability,” adds Moore. “Warehouse orchestration with AI optimizes four key pillars of a facility – labor planning, inventory flow management, human/robotic interactions, and warehouse & dock space to address these changes while considering network constraints.”

AutoPilot Central aggregates multi-site data, and using predictive analytics, enables teams to rank the sites, quickly see which areas across the network are out-of-tolerance or vulnerable, and take corrective action to mitigate risk and optimize operations across the network.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, Kimberly-Clark, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.