Crav’n Flavor returns to sponsor Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Itasca, Illinois, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crav’n Flavor announced today that it is once again partnering with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and will sponsor the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in Nashville. Crav'n Flavor is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member owners.

Crav’n Flavor–known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers–has continued to build on its success with live music and Nashville by also sponsoring the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash for the past two years.

“We are excited to have another opportunity to deepen the brand’s connection with live music in the heart of Music City this Fourth of July,” said Boyd Irving, Vice President of Exclusive Brands for Associated Food Stores and Topco member. “This partnership has proven to be beneficial to the growth of Crav’n Flavor and we look forward to continue building the brand and its relationship with live music.”

Through June 12, Crav'n Flavor shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th. The grand prize includes roundtrip domestic airfare for two people to Nashville, three nights at the Omni Nashville Hotel (July 3-6, 2024), two Exclusive Fireworks Viewing passes, a Nashville Attraction Pass good for two people and a Music City Gift Bag. One runner-up will receive a guitar.

To enter the sweepstakes, visit the Visit Music City site here.

This year’s event features multi-platinum global entertainer and GRAMMY-nominated Chris Young as the headliner. The free event held in downtown Nashville will also feature performances from a multi-genre lineup that includes Yola, Girl Named Tom, and Blessing Offor. The celebration caps off with one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows–which will incorporate drone light elements for the first time this year–synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

—About Topco Associates, LLC—

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Crav’n Flavor brand. For more information, please visit https://www.topco.com/.

Attachment