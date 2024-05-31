ESPN Ranks Utah Prep's A.J. Dybantsa as No.1 Basketball Player in World

HURRICANE, Utah, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Prep is proud to announce that ESPN has officially recognized A.J. Dybantsa of Utah Prep as ESPN’s No. 1 ranked high school basketball prospect . This comes on the heels of a recent announcement that A.J. Dybantsa officially joined Utah Prep’s basketball program for his senior year.



Brent B. Woodson, Utah Prep Co-Director, said, “We are thrilled to have a generational talent like A.J. join our program. It’s a testament of the hard work our coaches, staff and players have committed to excellence and to seeing that our reprogram is called home to such talent for years to come. Seeing Utah Prep at the top of ESPN’s leadership board, and our players acknowledged throughout ESPN’s rankings, is both gratifying and emblematic of our commitment to player development.”

About Utah Prep Academy

Utah Prep Academy is home of Utah’s preeminent high school basketball program. With its campus located in the heart of southern Utah’s idyllic gateway to Zion National Park, this Hurricane, Utah private boarding school was created to prepare tomorrow’s global leaders to honorably serve and lead their families, communities, and nations. Eight of Utah Prep’s current team members have Division 1 basketball scholarship offers, with four current team members being selected for the 2023-2024 Grind Session All-Star Game held in Chicago.

