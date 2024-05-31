Correction: Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1 2024

In the correction notice, the corrected consolidated unaudited results for Q1 2024 have been attached.

Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby corrects the stock exchange announcement published on 9 May 2024: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b2670fe289dae119e94a674ea471bc998&lang=en

The initially published report in English contained a mistake in the number of consolidated cashflow statement – total cash flows from financing activities in the period 01.01.2024-31.03.2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Attachment