OPKO Health to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 4-6, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside discussion on Thursday, June 6th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

